Jordyn Woods' Boxing Thirst Traps Will Remind You She's A Knockout

During their initial rise to fame, Jordyn Woods spent most of her time living in the shadows of Kylie Jenner. The teenage best friends spent virtually all of their time together and even documented their adventures on social media and the latter's short-lived Life of Kylie reality series. When Tristan Thompson shared a smooch with Woods at a party, however, the socialite was quickly cast out of the Kardashian-Jenner's world. This was undeniably painful for both her and the mother of two, but still, it gave them much-needed opportunities to grow more independently.

While the makeup mogul is working on co-parenting with Travis Scott and expanding her empire of brands, Woods has undergone a major physical transformation. Her noticeably slimmer figure has heads turning her way, especially since she's so confident showing it off on the gram. On Tuesday (December 12), Jordyn's profile lit up with new images captured by @jpwphoto, who's also known for his incredible work with starlets like Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, and Chloe Bailey.

Jordyn Woods Channels Sporty Spice

Woods' slim thick, hourglass shape looks more impressive than even in the above post. She channelled her inner Sport Spice for a few shots in bright red boxing gloves and a tiny white two-piece set. Elsewhere, we see the California native modelling a black leather waist trainer over a bodysuit while lifting weights in pointy black pumps and knee-high socks. In our favourite image, Woods is the cover star of the "Pretty Young Thing" issue, which also teases content from Doja, Palmer, Saweetie, Rihanna, and Ice Spice.

Even since her 26th birthday in September (and even before, if we're being honest), Jordyn Woods has been looking good and acting bad. No matter what unique outfit and hairstyle combination she tries, the fashion designer pulls it off with confidence. Check out how she celebrated her special day earlier this fall at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

