Kylie Jenner’s Noticeably Slimmer Body Sparks Breast & Butt Reduction Rumours

For many years, Kylie Jenner denied undergoing plastic surgery to enhance her body. She obviously couldn't hide the fact that she went above and beyond with the fillers she added to her lips, and in the past, there was speculation about the legitimacy of her breasts as well. Earlier this year, the California native finally confirmed that she was just 19 years old when she got a boob job. At the same time, she admitted to regretting her decision, noting that she would be upset if her daughter, Stormi Webster, made a similar decision.

As The Sun reports, recent outings have shown Jenner looking more slim thick than usual, causing some to wonder whether she underwent a chest reduction. Earlier this week paparazzi caught her leaving a meeting in Studio City, wearing an all-black ensemble with much of her perfectly-toned midsection on display. On r/KUWTKsnark, Reddit users have had plenty to say about the noticeable changes to Jenner's physique.

Kylie Jenner's Body Continues to Spark Debate

Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

"This just screams 'showing off the work I had done' walk," one hater wrote after seeing the photos. "She had a bunch more surgery to make everything slim and petite, now it’s time to parade her new body around as an excuse to sell clothes, which is just an excuse for her to show off her body," another person chimed in.

As strangers continue to debate whether Kylie Jenner went under the knife again to alter her hourglass figure, the mother of two looks to be living her best life. She and Timothee Chalamet made their public debut at Beyonce's RENAISSANCE World Tour, and since then, we've also seen the pair at the US Open. Elsewhere in her travels, Jenner made a stop in New York for some Fashion Week events with her recently reconciled BFF, Jordyn Woods. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

