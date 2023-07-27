Kylie Jenner’s Boob Job At 19 Left Her Feeling Regretful, Would Be Sad If Stormi Webster Did The Same

On the finale of the “Kardashians,” Jenner and her close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou sat down to discuss her plastic surgery, two children, and other hot topics.

As the Disney and Nickelodeon child stars we grew up watching have gotten older, it’s become increasingly obvious that the price of fame at an early age isn’t always pretty. Aside from people like Orlando Brown and Amanda Bynes, Kylie Jenner is also feeling the impacts. Now that she’s stepped into her mid-20s, she’s able to tell her story to the world. There was a point when the KUWTK star’s appearance began to undergo significant changes a few years back. From her lips tripling in size to some noteworthy enhancements on her chest, fans couldn’t help but take notice.

Jenner has long denied ever going under the knife. However, on the finale of the latest season of Hulu’s Kardashians, she and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou got candid about the beauty mogul’s history with plastic surgery. “I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” Kylie admitted of her breast augmentation. She had the procedure done at just 19 years old. “I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

Kylie Jenner Finally Admits to Plastic Surgery

Jenner obviously lacked an understanding of how her body would change with age. Now that she has a daughter herself, her perception of beauty seems to have changed. “Obviously, I have a daughter and I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,” the California native said of five-year-old Stormi Webster. “She’s the most beautiful thing ever.” At the end of the day, all Kylie cares about is setting a positive example for her and son, Aire.

When festival season first kicked off in April, the name that Kylie Jenner was most frequently linked to was Timothee Chalamet. It remains unclear if she and the Wonka actor are still casually getting to know each other, but as of late, the mother of two has mostly been making headlines with Jordyn Woods. They’ve quietly been rekindling their friendship for some time now, which you can read more about at the link below.

