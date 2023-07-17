While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a close familial bond that has helped get them through the ups and downs of life over the years, when she was a teenager and young adult, the youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, relied heavily on her best friend to help her through. The makeup mogul was closest to Jordyn Woods during some of the most pivotal moments in her career, though their longtime relationship was quickly ruined when Khloe Kardashian’s co-parent, Tristan Thompson, planted a smooch on Jordyn’s lips at a party.

When word got out about the awkward situation in 2019, the fashion designer quickly moved out of Jenner’s guest house. The mother of two has admitted that losing Woods was equally as difficult as working through a breakup seeing as they were inseparable for years, but she wanted to remain loyal to her older sister throughout Thompson’s infidelity. On Sunday (July 16), the Life of Kylie stars were out grabbing dinner together, sparking rumours of a reunion. However, TMZ reports that they’ve actually been quietly working things out for over a year now.

It seems Khloe never specifically asked the Kylie Cosmetics founder to cut ties with Woods. Rather, Jenner made the call to end the friendship as there were underlying issues outside of the NBA player’s kiss that were straining their connection. Both women are in very different chapters of their life now, with the black-haired beauty focusing on raising her two children without Travis Scott by her side while also running her various businesses. As for Jordyn, she’s happy in her long-term relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns and now has a clothing line of her own that she’s been proudly promoting.

Jordyn Woods’ star has obviously only grown bigger and brighter since she and Kylie Jenner parted ways. The model has also been doing plenty of travelling alongside her athlete beau, who was quick to take credit for snapping her recent Dubai thirst traps. See the stunning photos at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

