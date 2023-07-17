Fans of Jordyn Woods are pleading on social media for her to stay away from Kylie Jenner after the two former best friends met up for dinner over the weekend. It was the first time they have been spotted together since Woods’ infamous cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson in 2019.

“Dont go back Jordyn, you doing so good without the kardashians! She is just running back to you because she is Single or for attention! Please, staaaaay aaa waaay,” commented one fan, as noted by Page Six. Another wrote: “Don’t loose [sic] focus now sweetheart you’ve come out of their shadow so please don’t dim your light again. Forgive but never forget.” One more posted: “That girl already used you with this reconnection. Had them cameras out there waiting to catch yall walking out with her smug ass walking in front of you, smirking if she’s back running you.”

Read More: Kylie Jenner Reunites With Jordyn Woods 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods With Kylie Jenner

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: TV personality Kylie Jenner (L) and Jordyn Woods attend the Jonathan Simkhai fashion show during September 2016 MADE Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)

On Saturday night, The Daily Mail caught photos of Woods and Jenner going out for a sushi dinner together in Los Angeles. Despite the highly-publicized meet-up, neither commented on the night on social media. Jenner previously discussed the idea of reuniting with Woods during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion. At the time, she told Andy Cohen: “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties.”

In the wake of her split from the Kardashian family, Woods has been dating Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns for three years. Thompson and Khloe, on the other hand, split up after the scandal and are still apart. Keep an eye out for whether Woods and Jenner’s recent meet-up is the beginning of a reunited friendship or a one-time deal in the coming weeks.

Read More: Jordyn Woods: How She Overcame The Kardashian-Jenner Scandal

[Via]