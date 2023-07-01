Kylie Jenner hung out with Jordyn Woods in Los Angeles, over the weekend, four years after her infamous cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. It was the first time the two have been seen together since the incident. According to photos published by The Daily Mail, the two hit a sushi restaurant together for dinner.

Despite being spotted together, neither Kylie Jenner nor Jordyn Woods have commented on linking up. They didn’t post any pictures with one another from the dinner date on social media either.

Kylie Jenner With Jordyn Woods Before The Cheating Scandal

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Following the cheating scandal in 2019, Kylie dropped Woods as a friend in solitary with her sister, Khloe. A source for PEOPLE revealed at the time: “For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her.”

While the two hadn’t spoken in years, Jenner did recently say that she doesn’t hold a grudge against Woods. On the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show, she told Andy Cohen: “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties.” Khloe echoed her comments during a more recent episode of the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians, saying: “Yeah, I forgive Tristan,” while noting, “doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done.”

In the time since the cheating scandal, Woods has been in a relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. The friendship between the two turned romantic in 2020 and that been together since.

