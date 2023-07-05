Once upon a time, a quick foray into the glamorous world of the Kardashian-Jenners would lead to a sighting of Jordyn Woods. Whether it was on the popular reality shows chronicling their lives or on Instagram, Jordyn Woods became a de-facto Kardashian-Jenner. This was due to her relationship with her once-childhood best friend, Kylie Jenner. Although fans thought the two would remain inseparable for decades, an infamous scandal saw their relationship come to a shockingly abrupt end.

In February 2019, Jordyn Woods was spotted being kissed by Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time. While the scandal left Woods ostracized from her best friend and the added family she once knew, she landed on her own two feet. In a unique turn of events, Woods’ familial connections proved a game changer for the socialite. Today, Jordyn Woods is thriving in her own lane. She brilliantly avoided the infamous “Kardashian Curse” of fading into oblivion after being cast out by their clan.

The Immediate Aftermath Of The Scandal

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 21: Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/WireImage)

The internet went aflame after news broke that Thompson and Woods were seen locking lips at a party. Jordyn, who was 21 at the time, was grossly defended by many. However, Thompson was berated for yet another cheating allegation. It didn’t take long before Woods packed her bags out of Jenner’s home and wished the Kardashians farewell. While fans of the Kardashians were quick to “cancel” Woods, she had a much-needed ace up her sleeve.

Jordyn Woods Appears On Red Table Talk

The Kardashians weren’t the only high-profile clan Jordyn Woods would call family. Her father worked behind the scenes on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and as a result, became close to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Woods was invited to share her side of the story at the height of Red Table Talk‘s success. This ultimately marked a shift, prompting Woods to be declared free of the “Kardashian Curse.”

Jordyn gained a hoard of supporters through her connection to the Smiths, promptly angering Khloé. Midway through the interview, Khloé received immense backlash after tweeting that Jordyn was “the reason my family broke up!” Commenters quickly rushed to Woods’ aid, charging Khloé to target her man, who had a history of cheating. By sharing her story first, and to over seven million watchers, Jordyn Woods was able to triumph over the mess. Keeping Up With The Kardashians didn’t air until several months after the news had died down. Thus, fewer people were interested in the family’s side by that point.

Jordyn Woods Finding Herself

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: (L-R) Jordyn Woods and Jodie Woods attends boohoo x Madison Beer Launch Event at Pendry West Hollywood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for boohoo)

In an interview with Teen Vogue in August 2019, months after the incident, Woods revealed that she had begun to heal. When asked if she and Kylie had “broken up,” she stated, “What I’d ask is, ‘Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?’” A member of Hollywood’s elite herself, Woods became associated with a host of new friends, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Jordyn Woods has always been open about her struggle in the past to accept her body type. She eventually released a size-inclusive range of clothes in collaboration with Boohoo. Furthermore, she unveiled the fashion label Secndnture and also collaborated with Pretty Little Thing. Earlier in 2023, she launched the clothing line Woods By Jordyn. Beyond these clothing ventures, she’s also created hair extensions, lash lines, and workout apparel.

Relationship With Karl-Anthony Towns

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: (L-R) Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party, hosted by artist and actor Common, at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Coin Cloud)

On the romance front, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towers have enjoyed their relationship. Woods and the Minnesota Timberwolves star have been going strong since 2020, when they began dating. The pair have become inseparable, constantly showering love on one another on social media. On her 25th birthday, Towns gifted Woods funding for any two businesses she wished to start.

Above all, Jordyn Woods is a textbook case of the power of leaning on a supportive family. Despite the scandal, her soft landing has been thanks to her mother, siblings, and others who stood by her. Now, with over 12 million Instagram followers, Jordyn Woods promotes herself and her businesses to an even wider audience.

[via]