Rumors are swirling that NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns may have popped the big question. Recently, his girlfriend Jordyn Woods has been spotted with what appears to be an engagement ring on her finger, leading fans to speculate. Woods shared some Instagram photos earlier this week and the sparkle coming from her finger caught followers’ attention.

Last month, the happy couple also enjoyed a vacation in Dubai together, where the socialite showed off various pieces by her clothing brand, Woods by Jordyn. The self-proclaimed power-couple celebrated their third anniversary together in May, and it’s possible that they’re looking to take things to the next level.

Fans Spot A Ring On Woods’ Finger

Earlier this month, Towns discussed his relationship with Woods in an interview with People. In the interview, he revealed that he enjoys the attention that pair receive from her fans. “People recognize us anywhere we go,” he told the outlet, “I feel like everyone knows who Jordyn Woods is, so it’s really cool when we get to see new fans when we travel.” He went on to share that he enjoys making an impact on Woods’ supporters, claiming that he’s happy to take photos of her with fans. “Oh yeah, I’m the first to offer it because it’s really cool,” he explained, “It’s fun when you get photos taken with you and then you’re taking the photos for her.”

Recently, the pair was spotted doing some luxury shopping at Hermes during Paris Fashion Week. Photos of the couple posing alongside their haul hit the internet, and fans were quick to call them #couplegoals. Last month, Woods also faced allegations that she used the drug Ozempic to lose weight. Fans noted that the businesswoman appeared to have slimmed down in recent months, leading to rumors. Regardless, the model posed for photos in a bikini on her Middle-Eastern getaway, showing off her figure. Towns was quick to take credit. The proud boyfriend chimed in, commenting, “I snapped on these photos.”

