Despite the endless resources celebrities have at their disposal to make their brands top quality for their fans, they still end up missing the mark. In the past, we’ve seen Kim Kardashian criticized for various products she’s released. Her little sister Kylie Jenner’s swim line was also an infamous fail. Now, the latter’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, is being accused of releasing “overpriced” clothing – according to one TikToker, anyway.

Earlier this week, @thestellawilliams, a Black fashion creator, made a video giving her first impression on several dresses ordered from Woods by Jordyn. In the caption of the clip, she made her opinion obvious, writing “Count your mf days. Be soooo [f*cking] fr rn.”

Throughout the now-viral clip, the plus-size fashion influencer talks about the product’s quality. Specifically, she compares it to that of the disgraced fast-fashion company, Shein. “It’s so bad, I just unfollowed the brand,” Williams revealed. “I would never, ever have any of my followers spend $123 on these dresses. It just feels like a cash grab.”

“Not trying to be dramatic, but the stuff is so cheap feeling,” she explains. “It literally feels like the clearance section of Shein. “I’m this close to unfollowing Jordyn Woods because I actually feel disrespected as a Black woman.”

Of course, it wasn’t long before the California creative herself saw the review, and unlike other celebrities who hide when hit with hate, she faced it head-on, sharing a response on her own TikTok page.

Jordyn Woods attends 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

To begin the video, Woods took a moment to thank Williams for her comments. “OK I just want to lead with wow you look phenomenal in the dress, I honestly think you look so good. Thank you for buying the dress – you look great.”

She then added, “I also want to thank you for bringing so much exposure to my brand being that we just launched Monday. There’s always room for constructive criticism and I’m always listening to the consumer to see how I can get better and improve. I will say there is a way to be honest and real without bringing other people down and other influencers into it.”

“Opinions are subjective until you have felt the material and you know, some people are going to love it and some people aren’t going to like it,” the Life of Kylie star pointed out. “That’s just what it is with everything.”

Would you order anything from Woods by Jordyn after hearing the first reviews? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more streetwear news updates.

