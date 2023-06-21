Amid dozens of celebrities’ flocking to Paris to celebrate Paris Fashion Week, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns joined in. The pair went on quite the extravagant shopping spree at Hermes and pictures of their haul made it to social media. The reality star and NBA player have likely had many suck shopping sprees since they started dating in 2020. This time many fans were drawn in by the contrast between their fancy shopping and KAT’s very plain fit.

Every time Jordyn Woods posts to social media it tends to go viral. Most recently, pictures from the couple’s vacation to Dubai made the rounds. They got attention not just for Woods’ stunning looks, but also Towns being the perfect Instagram boyfriend. In a recent stunning photo, he could be found in the comments hyping up his own picture taking abilities. Woods’ comment sections have also been subject to plenty of hate recently. Many people are claiming she’s using various tactics to slim down for summer. But many more are even louder praising her various looks.

Jordyn Woods and KAT Shopping Spree

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns recently celebrated their third anniversary as a couple. Both had heartfelt Instagram posts ready to drop for each other to celebrate the occasion. Karl-Anthony Towns’ team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, fell to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. The team lost 4-1 despite strong individual efforts from Town, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell.

Karl-Anthony Towns caught some heart earlier this year for a comment about his unique NBA profile. He claimed that when he retires he wants people to say he “changed the game.” That phraseology is often reserved for the best of the best players and many felt KAT didn’t quality. One of those who protested was Golden State Warriors’ star Draymond Green. He made a statement on Twitter checking KAT’s claim and calling out Patrick Beverly for hosting him on his podcast. What do you think of Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns recent shopping spree? Let us know in the comment section below.

