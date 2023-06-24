engagement
- RelationshipsDiamond's Engagement Leaves Lil Scrappy Fans ConfusedEarlier this week, Diamond's boxer boyfriend proposed to her in the ring.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors Get Sobering UpdateThe rumor mill has been working extra hard with these two. By Alexander Cole
- MusicTamar Braxton Gets Engaged To JR Robinson For A Second Time2nd time's a charm!By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsJamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Confirms Engagement To Joe Hooten: PhotosThe happy couple first crossed paths while attending the University of Southern California.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Claims Jaidyn Alexis Proposal Wasn't To Make Chrisean Rock "Mad," Eats Ravioli AloneIt looks like Blueface has been left to his own devices for now.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton Takes "Accountability" For Called-Off Engagement"That’s a good man," Braxton says of Jeremy "JR" Robinson.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsIs Jamie Foxx Engaged? Actor Planning Alyce Huckstepp Proposal Before Having A Baby, Sources SayFoxx is looking forward to the future after recovering from his near fatal health scare.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Gets Handsy With Unknown Woman Despite Engagement To Jaidyn AlexisBlueface's cheating allegations continue.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface On Proposing To Jaidyn Alexis: "It Was Nerve-Wracking... Felt Like My First Show"Some social media sleuths worry that Blue has bad intentions behind proposing to his MILF Music signee.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Calls Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis' Engagement A "Publicity Stunt"According to Chrisean, Jaidyn's engagement ring was actually meant for her.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jaidyn Alexis Pose Outside Jet With Kids Javaughn & Journey After EngagementBlue previously shared that he and Jaidyn weren't already married due to her lack of support early on in his rap career.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jaidyn Alexis EngagedIt's official!By Caroline Fisher
- SportsRich Paul Hints That He And Adele Are Headed Towards Engagement: "You Can Say Whatever You Want"Will Rich Paul and Adele be newlyweds soon?By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsMarcus Jordan Reveals He And Larsa Pippen Have Begun Planning Their WeddingCongrulations to Marcus and Larsa.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearAkon Wore Fake Dior On "Drink Champs" Interview For Clicks, He AdmitsYou know what they say, all press is good press.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- WrestlingSky Daily Says No One Has Ever "Put Her First" Like Hulk Hogan DoesDaily opened up about her most-private romance with the wrestling legend.By Ben Mock
- WrestlingWWE News: Hulk Hogan Announces Engagement To Sky DailyThe wrestling legend is set to get married for the third time.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsJordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Spark Engagement RumorsFans think the pair may be tying the knot soon.By Caroline Fisher