Joey Bada$$ & Serayah Tease Engagement After Cryptic Bar On Ray Vaughn Diss, "The Finals"

BY Cole Blake 706 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Serayah McNeill and Joey Bada$$ attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Joey Badass and his girlfriend, Serayah, appear to have taken the next step in their relationship.

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah are officially engaged, according to a new report from The Shade Room. On Tuesday, the rapper's longtime girlfriend posted a video of herself dancing on TikTok and an engagement ring is clearly visible on her finger. The engagement news comes after Serayah seemingly revealed she was pregnant during New York Fashion Week, earlier this year.

In the comments section of her TikTok post, fans were ecstatic about the news. "OMGGGGGGG not the ring peeping thru our girl getting married congratulations gorgeous," one user wrote. Another mentioned her appearing to be pregnant: "I didn’t even know she was pregnant! Omg baby gone be cute as fck!!!"

Prior to the TikTok post, Joey seemingly referenced the idea of proposing to Serayah in his new song, "The Finals." The song, which he dropped as a diss track in response to Ray Vaughn, features the bar: "Want me to engage, so you mentioned my fiancé? / Clearly, I ain't scared to get in the ring."

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah have been dating since at least early 2023, when they made public appearances at multiple industry events. In the time since, they've posted each other on social media but have mostly kept their relationship private.

Read More: Joey Bada$$ Returns With Potential Dagger Response To Ray Vaughn With "CRASH DUMMY"

Joey Bada$$ & Ray Vaughn Beef
@serayah Cravings are REAL 😝 #fyp #SERAYAH #fyp #pregnant #pregnantlife ♬ Fairy - Myaap

As for Joey's beef with Ray Vaughn, he's just one of several West Coast artists Joey has been feuding with in recent weeks. He kicked off 2025 by dissing the entire coast on the song, "The Ruler's Back." He rapped: “Too much West Coast d*ck lickin’ / I’m hearing n****s throwin’ rocks, really ain’t sh*t stickin’ / ‘Cause if we’re talking bar for bar, really it’s slim pickings."

More recently, he's been trading diss tracks with Daylyt, AZ Chike, and more. While he's referenced Kendrick Lamar on several occasions by now, the GNX rapper has yet to respond to Joey Bada$$.

Read More: Daylyt Takes It There With Brutal Bar About Capital Steez In Ruthless Joey Bada$$ Diss "WRD2MIMVA"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2019 BET Experience - DJ Hed Presents Kicksperience Sponsored by Sprite Music AZ Chike Joins Army Of West Coast Rappers Feuding With Joey Bada$$ On New Diss Track, "What Would You Do?" 2.1K
2023 Sol Blume Festival Music Joey Bada$$ Unloads On Ray Vaughn With New Diss Track, "The Finals" 6.5K
Daylyt Picture Capital STEEZ Joey Badass Beef Hip Hop News Music Daylyt Shares Ominous Picture Of Capital STEEZ Amid Joey Badass Beef 3.1K
Joey Badass Kendrick Lamar Ray Vaughn Diss Hip Hop News Music Joey Badass Tells Kendrick Lamar He's Still Down For The Challenge On New Ray Vaughn Diss 2.8K