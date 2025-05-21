Joey Bada$$ and Serayah are officially engaged, according to a new report from The Shade Room. On Tuesday, the rapper's longtime girlfriend posted a video of herself dancing on TikTok and an engagement ring is clearly visible on her finger. The engagement news comes after Serayah seemingly revealed she was pregnant during New York Fashion Week, earlier this year.

In the comments section of her TikTok post, fans were ecstatic about the news. "OMGGGGGGG not the ring peeping thru our girl getting married congratulations gorgeous," one user wrote. Another mentioned her appearing to be pregnant: "I didn’t even know she was pregnant! Omg baby gone be cute as fck!!!"

Prior to the TikTok post, Joey seemingly referenced the idea of proposing to Serayah in his new song, "The Finals." The song, which he dropped as a diss track in response to Ray Vaughn, features the bar: "Want me to engage, so you mentioned my fiancé? / Clearly, I ain't scared to get in the ring."

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah have been dating since at least early 2023, when they made public appearances at multiple industry events. In the time since, they've posted each other on social media but have mostly kept their relationship private.

Joey Bada$$ & Ray Vaughn Beef

As for Joey's beef with Ray Vaughn, he's just one of several West Coast artists Joey has been feuding with in recent weeks. He kicked off 2025 by dissing the entire coast on the song, "The Ruler's Back." He rapped: “Too much West Coast d*ck lickin’ / I’m hearing n****s throwin’ rocks, really ain’t sh*t stickin’ / ‘Cause if we’re talking bar for bar, really it’s slim pickings."