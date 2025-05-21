Joey Bada$$ Plans To Drop A New Album This Summer

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few days for Joey Bada$$. Since January of this year, the Brooklyn-born performer has been clashing with several rappers from the other side of the country. This cam be attributed to the release of his song "The Ruler's Back," on which he goes after Kendrick Lamar and the West Coast as a whole.

“Too much West Coast d*ck lickin’ / I’m hearing n****s throwin’ rocks, really ain’t sh*t stickin’ / ‘Cause if we’re talking bar for bar, really it’s slim pickings," he raps.

Now, it appears that he has even more where that came from up his sleeve. During a recent installment of Uproxx's "Sound Check" series, he revealed that he has a new project in the works. He said fans can likely expect to hear it very soon.

"The goal is to get the album out before August 30th," he confirmed. For now, he's yet to reveal many more details about the project, but fans are looking forward to it regardless.

Ray Vaughn & Joey Bada$$ Beef

New music isn't all Joey Bada$$ has to look forward to these days, however. Yesterday, his longtime girlfriend Serayah took to TikTok to share a video of herself dancing. A large engagement ring can be seen on her finger, indicating that Joey popped the big question. Serayah announced her pregnancy on the runway for an Adore Me New York Fashion Week event, holding her growing bump as she stunned in a red lingerie set.

News of the engagement comes after Joey teased it on "The Finals," his Ray Vaughn diss. "Want me to engage, so you mentioned my fiancé? / Clearly, I ain't scared to get in the ring," he declares.