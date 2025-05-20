If you have had a hard time keeping up with the diss tracks from Joey Bada$$ and friends, we don't blame you. Everyone who's in this beef has been churning out these records like hotcakes. But out of the MCs that have stepped foot in the ring, we think Joey may be the one to come out on top.

Case and point is this latest track from him, "CRASH DUMMY." This is a response exclusively for Ray Vaughn. He gave this cross-country feud momentum after "The Ruler's Back." His releases include "Crashout Heritage," "Golden Eye," and "H*e Era."

Joey Bada$$ has already responded to all of his shots. His most recent clap back is "MY TOWN." But that wasn't enough. The Pro Era co-founder is looking to put an end to what he feels is a futile attempt from Ray at trying to dethrone him.

That's where "CRASH DUMMY" comes in. The title itself is a diss as Vaughn has claimed that he's not one to mess around with. He did so on the aforementioned "Crashout Heritage."

Joey Bada$$ Ray Vaughn

However, Joey feels he's just not that much of a worthy competitor in the slightest. "When I'm done with you, Top won't let you drop like Karrahbooo / Guaranteed this the last time we ever hear from you." The TDE Punch bars are extremely plentiful too, by the way.

"Y'all niggas goin' out sad 'cause I'm the one who top tier / He said, "Hey, Joey, I got this artist named Ray Vaughn" / "And I'd appreciate if you would really help me put him on" / I said, "Okay, Top, but you know it's gon' cost you."

An angle that Ray has taken throughout this fiery battle has been Joey's ties to Diddy, who's career is definitely not in the best spot. The parties that Vaughn alleges he's been too have especially been a focus for him.

However, Joey expertly flips it back on his "TD-East signee," bringing up the sexual misconduct allegations against his own label. "This ain't a firefight, it’s a f*cking slaughter / Why you keep bringing up pregnant women, don't you got a daughter?" he raps. "You really need to get your affairs in order / Last time I checked, your label exec’s was in high water."