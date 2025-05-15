Joey Badass and Ray Vaughn have been locked in a lyrical war ever since the start of 2025, and it's only getting more fiery. However, the biggest background character in this whole thing is Kendrick Lamar, something both MCs are very aware of according to Complex.

On his latest "The Finals" diss toward the TDE signee, Joey Bada$$ also recalls how he responded to K.Dot's "Control" verse back in the day. "N***a, you can ask Dot / 'Killuminati Pt. 2,' yeah, that was my last shot / And this the difference between that and 'Ruler's Back,' let's be clear / I salute you Kenny, but I know you well aware / You looking for some competition? Then just know that I'll be right here," he rapped on the cut.

Also, Joey Bada$$ took aim at Ray Vaughn's career by saying he's just sucking up to Kendrick. "The way you let Dot d**k sit in your mouth / This that same d**k-licking I was talking about / You n***as would do anything for the clout / Crash out over n***as who won't even let you in they house / I bet you ain't even got his number / It's funny how the thirst is being disguised as hunger / Should have sat down, been humble, but now I got to son you," he spit.

Read More: AZ Chike Appears To Fire Back At Joey Badass On Behalf Of Kendrick Lamar On New Song

Joey Badass Beef

As for Joey's opponent, Ray Vaughn called out Joey Bada$$' Kendrick Lamar diss on his recent track, "H*e Era." In fact, he even brought up how he sent some subs at J. Cole, too. "Dot didn't respond, now you tryna call Cole out? Dumba**," Ray rapped on the cut.

The tension between Joey and Kendrick has always been there, but purely on a competitive hip-hop level. Fans hope things stay this way, although some recent signs suggest possible escalation.