AzChike Appears To Fire Back At Joey Badass On Behalf Of Kendrick Lamar On New Song

BY Caroline Fisher 544 Views
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Rapper AzChike performs onstage at The Novo by Microsoft on May 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
AzChike recently dropped off his new "Whatx2" music video, which has led to speculation that he dissed Joey Bada$$.

Today, AzChike dropped off his new track "Whatx2," and already, it's managed to get fans talking. At the end of the video, he appears to hit back at Joey Badass in what seems to be a new snippet. Some speculate that the New York MC went after Kendrick Lamar and the West Coast as a whole on his song "The Ruler's Back" last month. “Too much West Coast dick lickin' / I'm hearin' n***as throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin' / 'Cause if we talkin' bar-for-bar, really it's slim pickings / I rap like I draw pentagrams and kill chickens, n***a,” he spits.

From the sound of things, AzChike took this personally, and fired back on behalf of the Compton performer. "Keep the coast out your mouth/You ain't as unique as you think in this house," he raps in the snippet. "You gon' respect the Duckworth once I'm done with this hunt." Of course, the apparent jab has earned a variety of reactions from listeners online.

Did Joey Badass Diss Kendrick Lamar?

"Man cold as hell," on Twitter user writes. "Clout chasing lol," another claims. It looks like AzChike isn't the only artist to have fired back at Joey Badass, as just days after he released "The Ruler's Back," Ray Vaughn appeared appeared to issue his own response. He dropped a freestyle over Kendrick's “The Heart Pt. 6" called “Crashout Heritage," seemingly taking aim at Badass. “What's with the sneak dissin'? Takin' shots at us, then hide the Uzi / 'Cause the only badass the world was recognizin' is Boosie / Please don't get confused with shootin' the movies, we really shootin' / Was on Soul album, so if you ask me, you look like a goofy," he rhymes.

Earlier this month, Ray Vaughn also appeared to take yet another shot at Badass on his song "Impossible Patty." He even taunted the artist on Instagram when sharing the song on the platform. “We tired of the impossible patties. @joeybadass," he captioned the post.

