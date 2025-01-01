Joey Badass Announces Triumphant Return With “The Ruler's Back”

Joey Bada$$ is kicking off 2025 with new music.

Joey Badass has finally returned with a new song titled, "The Ruler's Back.” Rapping over a beat from Conductor Williams, Joey kicks off the new year with a nostalgic style full of quick-hitting and memorable bars. "Moved out the city, copped the house and the sticks/ Couple acres, couple whips, whole lotta blicks/ I got options baby, take your pick,” he raps. In the music video, he keeps things straightforward, performing outside of a massive estate while posing in front of a Maybach SUV.

Fans in the YouTube comments section have been loving the track. “Joeys confidence is what makes him so likable. he could go years without dropping and people will still fw him,” one user wrote. Another added: “Joey Badass needs a solid project now. Nothing too crazy of a tracklist, 14 tracks maximum all heat no filler. He dont need a forced commercial single either, that will only backfire. He has his core audience and thats more than enough. Alchemist, Conductor Williams, Dj Premier, Q-Tip, Nicolas Craven, Madlib, Roc Marciano, maybe a banger just blaze track. If he has that production that will be a instant classic.”

The new single is Joey's first solo release since 2023. He hasn't put out a full-length album since 2022, when he dropped, 2000. Check out Joey Badass' latest track, "The Ruler's Back," below.

