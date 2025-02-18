Joey Badass Continues To Stoke Flames With Electric "Pardon Me" EP

BY Elias Andrews
joey-badassjoey-badass
The rapper is going hard.

Joey Badass wants smoke in 2025. He saw what the beef did for Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and has decided to lay his claim for being one of the best in the game this year. It makes sense. Joey came up during the same Datpiff era as Kendrick and Drake, and he also has a classic mixtape under his belt with 1999. His new EP, Pardon Me, pairs a new song with a pair of diss-riddled bangers from weeks prior. The result is a tight and utterly impactful listening experience.

Joey Badass is rhyming his heart out on the title track. The instrumental is more lush than the other two songs on the EP, which results in a more relaxed flow. Still, the bars are top notch. "It's a twenty-v-one man army. N**gas tried to mark us out like Garvey," he raps. "Told y'all that I was back now, y'all pardon me. I set the bar high like a f*ckin' Harley, look." The aforementioned second and third tracks, "Sorry Not Sorry" and "The Ruler's Back," have already been celebrated and analyzed ad nauseam. The rapper has hard-hitting bars for the West Coast, and has already prompted responses. Joey Badass has something special cooking up for us. We can't wait for the album.

Joey Badass Is Preparing Fans For A Classic LP

Pardon Me tracklist:

  1. Pardon Me
  2. Sorry Not Sorry
  3. The Ruler's Back

