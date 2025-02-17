Joey Badass Mysteriously Removes "The Ruler's Back" Video From YouTube

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 498 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Recording artist Joey BadA$$ on the red carpet prior to the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Is this walking back the West Coast shots or is there a more simple explanation here?

As of writing this article on Monday morning (February 17) Joey Badass has seemingly removed his "The Ruler's Back" video from YouTube. For those unaware, this track kicked 2025 off with some shots at the West Coast after their gargantuan 2024 run, and people loved it. However, now fans are wondering why the New York MC decided to take this down, if it was even his call in the first place. Some listeners theorized that his recent lyrical battles have ended, so he took down their inception. On the other hand, others claim that this could be a result of sample clearance issues.

No matter what explanation you find more reasonable, none of them explain the full story. So we will have to wait and see if we actually get some more context on this and stay tuned for its potential re-upload. Nevertheless, Joey Bada$$ has more 2025 music to share and promote, such as his "Sorry Not Sorry" single. This track also took aim at his hip-hop competition, including what many fans interpreted as a diss towards J. Cole.

Read More: Joey Bada$$ Wants All The Smoke But Is The Throne Within Reach?

Who Did Joey Badass Diss?

Whether or not Joey Bada$$ meant "Sorry Not Sorry" as another inciting incident for beef, that was definitely true of "The Ruler's Back." Some fans interpreted it as a Kendrick Lamar diss, whereas plenty of MCs responded to the Brooklyn lyricist. There was Daylyt with various back-and-forth shots, Ray Vaughn, Mick Jenkins, Cliff Savage, Ras Kass, and more. Of course, it's not like anyone got direct mentions on "The Ruler's Back," but the generally competitive energy that Joey put out there definitely resonated. In fact, this is part of the reason why people think he might've taken the song down, as these battles seem to be over.

Still, we don't know either of those two things for sure, so take all this with a grain of salt. Joey Bada$$, in any case, has more important things to focus on. Fans assume that he and his girlfriend Serayah are expecting their first child together following her runway appearance for a fashion show. That seems like a more important thing to clarify than a music video's disappearance...

Read More: The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Ray Vaughn's Joey Badass Diss: "He Went Absolutely Crazy"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Brooklyn Nets-Practice in the Park Music The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Ray Vaughn's Joey Badass Diss: "He Went Absolutely Crazy" 6.9K
9th Annual "Million Dollar Giveback" Christmas Event Music Joey Bada$$ Appears To Bash J Cole In New "Sorry Not Sorry" Diss 4.8K
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn Nets Music Joey Badass' Jay-Z Reference On New Song Causes Fans To Call It A Kendrick Lamar Diss 6.7K
LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2024 - Front Row Music Joey Badass Reminds Kendrick Lamar & J Cole Of His "Control" Response Amid Beef 5.3K