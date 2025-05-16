REASON Releases Savage Joey Badass Diss "The Dead Apple" Amid Ray Vaughn Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 842 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REASON Joey Badass Diss The Dead Apple Ray Vaughn Hip Hop News
Feb 12, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; American rapper Joey Bada$$ looks on from courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
We now have a four-way street of diss tracks between REASON, Joey Badass, Ray Vaughn, and Daylyt. There are a few more players, too...

When Joey Badass dropped "The Ruler's Back" to kick off 2025, we wonder if he envisioned a diss track from REASON down the line. Amid other lyrical battles with Ray Vaughn and Daylyt, the former TDE signee's new diss track "The Dead Apple" is the latest challenger.

Of course, we won't spoil all the topics, shots, bars, and qualities of this record in case you haven't heard it yet. The three-part beat goes through minimal boom-bap, aggressive trap, and a boisterous West Coast bounce. As far as a lyrical focus, the Carson native mostly disses Joey Bada$$ by arguing he failed to keep New York's hip-hop chokehold alive.

However, you may be wondering why this even came up in the first place. That's because in Joey Badass' "The Finals" diss track, his response to Ray's "H*e Era," he name-drops REASON. "You're the next nigga gettin' dropped off thе Top roster / And I'ma be the REASON," Joey raps on the cut.

He started this whole thing off with "The Ruler's Back," which complained about "too much West Coast d**k-licking" and sought dominant lyrical competition. Now that many other West Coast artists have responded, we'll see if anyone else joins the fray.

Read More: REASON Celebrates New Album & TDE Departure With Fiery "Power 106" Freestyles

Joey Badass Freestyle

If you need a refresher on this beef, here's the basic rundown. Joey dropped a few more subliminals and challenges in subsequent singles, responding to his own challengers. Ray Vaughn dissed Joey Badass on "Crashout Heritage," whereas Daylyt seemed to respond with "Hiyu" and "Backpack."

However, the momentum shifted once again when the Brooklyn lyricist dropped a Red Bull freestyle session with Big Sean and Ab-Soul. This was a more direct response to the whole thing, and Ray responded in kind with the full diss track "H*e Era."

After Joey Badass' "The Finals," this new REASON track, and a possibly upcoming Daylyt response, fans of lyrical competition are eating good right now. Sure, it's all around just one situation, and arguably one in the shadow of Kendrick Lamar all throughout. But nevertheless, these MCs have brought the bars, which is what matters most. Let's see who deals the next blow and who makes the best music.

Read More: Joe Budden Warns REASON About What Could Happen If He Keeps Feuding With TDE

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Daylyt Picture Capital STEEZ Joey Badass Beef Hip Hop News Music Daylyt Shares Ominous Picture Of Capital STEEZ Amid Joey Badass Beef 1064
Joey Badass Kendrick Lamar Ray Vaughn Diss Hip Hop News Music Joey Badass Tells Kendrick Lamar He's Still Down For The Challenge On New Ray Vaughn Diss 1466
NBA: Brooklyn Nets-Practice in the Park Music The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Ray Vaughn's Joey Badass Diss: "He Went Absolutely Crazy" 7.4K
NFL: NFL Draft Music Joey Badass Mysteriously Removes "The Ruler's Back" Video From YouTube 3.0K