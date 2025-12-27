Kanye West Drops New Yeezy Items For The Holidays But Fans Are Skeptical

Kanye West may have delayed his next album BULLY, but he still had some gifts to share with fans for the holidays. According to Complex on Instagram, there are some new items on the Yeezy website available for purchase for the post-holiday winter season, such as jackets, sweaters, and more.

However, if you take a look at the comments section of the IG post below, you will see a lot of Ye fans who don't believe in these new items. Not because they're not cool or anything; that's just a matter of personal opinion. Rather, it's because Kanye West's recent Yeezy drops have reportedly gone for months without fulfilling many orders.

Of course, take that with a massive grain of salt, as it's easy to spread a narrative like that on social media with no real numbers or proof to back it up. Still, it's definitely been a controversial part of the Chicago artist's past few years when it comes to his merch, brand, and business moves. We will see if 2026 holds more good news when it comes to this.

Kanye West's "Hotline Bling" Verse

Elsewhere in the world of Ye, Kanye West's getting flack for other reasons. These ones are much more light, though, as it's just fans laughing at a recently leaked snippet of his verse over Drake's "Hotline Bling." Maybe it's a reference track, a joke, an A.I. trick, or something else entirely, but his rough performance lit the timeline up for a bit.

We don't know if this was for a scrapped remix, a feature meant for the original track, or something else. Also, considering Kanye West and Drake's very turbulent relationship, this was very ironic for fans to hear.

Other than that, though, this new Yeezy drop is another significant but not-so-flashy update when it comes to the mogul. Between upcoming live performances, album delays, legal battles, and apologies over his antisemitism, things have been surprisingly low-key.