Kanye West Drops New Yeezy Items For The Holidays But Fans Are Skeptical

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 571 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West New Yeezy Items Holidays Hip Hop News
May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Considering how long Kanye West's Yeezy brand has allegedly taken to send out items to customers, some fans can't get too excited.

Kanye West may have delayed his next album BULLY, but he still had some gifts to share with fans for the holidays. According to Complex on Instagram, there are some new items on the Yeezy website available for purchase for the post-holiday winter season, such as jackets, sweaters, and more.

However, if you take a look at the comments section of the IG post below, you will see a lot of Ye fans who don't believe in these new items. Not because they're not cool or anything; that's just a matter of personal opinion. Rather, it's because Kanye West's recent Yeezy drops have reportedly gone for months without fulfilling many orders.

Of course, take that with a massive grain of salt, as it's easy to spread a narrative like that on social media with no real numbers or proof to back it up. Still, it's definitely been a controversial part of the Chicago artist's past few years when it comes to his merch, brand, and business moves. We will see if 2026 holds more good news when it comes to this.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Go Undercover For Christmas Eve Ballet Date

Kanye West's "Hotline Bling" Verse

Elsewhere in the world of Ye, Kanye West's getting flack for other reasons. These ones are much more light, though, as it's just fans laughing at a recently leaked snippet of his verse over Drake's "Hotline Bling." Maybe it's a reference track, a joke, an A.I. trick, or something else entirely, but his rough performance lit the timeline up for a bit.

We don't know if this was for a scrapped remix, a feature meant for the original track, or something else. Also, considering Kanye West and Drake's very turbulent relationship, this was very ironic for fans to hear.

Other than that, though, this new Yeezy drop is another significant but not-so-flashy update when it comes to the mogul. Between upcoming live performances, album delays, legal battles, and apologies over his antisemitism, things have been surprisingly low-key.

We will see how much longer that lasts given the track record. In fact, the Yeezy drop is a solid representation of that, as folks have just as much of an issue with delivery as they do with the content.

Read More: Can Kanye West Make A Comeback?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 4.2K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.8K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 921
Comments 0