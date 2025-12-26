Kanye West's Hilariously Cringe "Hotline Bling" Verse Partially Leaks Online

Considering the incredibly rocky relationship between Kanye West and Drake, this leak sounds more surreal than anything.

"Lift Yourself" might go down as the most representative aspect of Kanye West's turbulent history with Drake, but they seemingly had other collab opportunities that could've been hilarious in their own right. According to GoodA**Sub on Twitter, part of Ye's scrapped verse or reference track for Drizzy's "Hotline Bling" has leaked online, and it's the kind of cringe you can't help but laugh at.

Still, take this with a grain of salt and with a lot of grace, as this is clearly an old leak that never manifested for good reason. It's also unclear if this was part of an official remix plan, feature, recording session, if this is a joke, if it's earnest... There are a million different ways to interpret this. Maybe this is just a reference track, another A.I. trick, or something we can't even grasp yet.

Either way, you can hear the BULLY artist warble and stretch his voice out with some booming and out-of-key vocals, including the eye-roll-inducing line "She said she wanted to sleep with me, so I got in the bed and I went to sleep." Not his finest moment, but this is a leak, so being harsh is kind of irrelevant.

Kanye West's Drake Beef

For those unaware, Drake and Kanye West have a rocky relationship that has seen them go from peers to friends to enemies to brothers to rivals to everything in between. "Lift Yourself" was a beat that the Toronto superstar wanted to use, and we all know what Ye did with it in the end. There were already plenty of competitive and petty tensions before that, cheating speculation surrounding Kim Kardashian, the difficult loyalties of the Pusha T battle, and so much other context.

These days, though, Kanye West is in Drake's corner, flipping back to his side against Kendrick Lamar and being one of the few industry titans he still champions. Does this mean they could still collaborate in the future?

The OVO boss hasn't really responded to any of his Yeezy counterpart's most recent compliments. So don't hold your breath on a collaboration anytime soon. Still, with ICEMAN and BULLY on the way, who knows?

