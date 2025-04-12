Kanye West Seems To Speculate That Drake Wants To Get Rid Of Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 655 Views
Kanye West Drake Get Rid Of Him Hip Hop News
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; American rapper Kanye West watches action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West has been both hateful and praiseful towards Drake in recent months, which makes these new tweets even more unclear.

Even since Drake and his dominance inspired Kanye West and Jay-Z to link up for Watch The Throne (Ye's words, not ours), their relationship has been rocky at best. Especially in recent months, we've seen the Chicago artist flip-flop on his feelings towards his Toronto counterpart, which clearly grow more complex by the day. Kanye might call Drizzy a homophobic slur or praise him as his only equal within just a two-tweet span. His most recent comments about the OVO mogul, though, raised fans' eyebrows for different reasons.

"You think Drake would Triple X me?" Kanye West expressed regarding his rival. "Well He's already with one ex so just needs two more." "The Jews Jay Z and Drake the only people that can afford to kill me," he alleged in another tweet before letting off some more statements. "How much you think it cost to kill Ye." "How much it a [sic] cost to kill Ye? Someboyd said 10 million. I'm like N***a For 10 million dollars I'd kill myself." "God asked me Why are you in heaven. I'll told him some bum as [sic] n***as ran up on me. I think they did it for a Gucci belt."

Kanye West Admits He "Hates" One Of His Classic Albums In Latest Jay-Z & Beyonce Rant

Kanye West Drake Beef

It seems like Kanye West is simply playing with the financial possibility of this happening rather than any actual accusations, serious threats, or earnest fears. Some fans engaged in previously debunked Drake conspiracy theories regarding his alleged role in the murder of XXXTENTACION. This new resurfacing was thanks to Ye's "Triple X" mention. However, this was pure speculation back then, and remains so to this day. In addition, we don't even know for sure if Kanye meant to allude to this unfounded allegation in the first place.

Regardless, this represents one of the darkest parts of Kanye West and Drake's complex relationship. The Pusha T beef and the latter's alleged fling with Kim Kardashian are the narratives which really ignited their feud over the past few years, and neither one of them seems to take their late 2021 hatchet burial seriously. We will see whether or not this will change at any point in the future.

The Game Responds To Kanye West After Ye Dragged Him For Supporting Top5

