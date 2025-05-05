Kanye West is trying his hardest to squash his beef with one of his longtime rivals Drake, and he might need the help of J Prince again. In the wee hours of Monday morning (May 5), Ye took to his Twitter page to post the picture of the three of them they took back in 2021, as caught by Akademiks TV on the social media platform.

He captioned it with three goat emojis, which is a statement Kanye's recently made about Drizzy already. Back then, though, the third GOAT candidate was Top5, partially though which he's been trying to mend his relationship with the 6ix God.

The Yeezy mogul is in full support of his OVO counterpart's defamation lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us," the explosive Kendrick Lamar diss track. Not only that, but he wants the rest of his hip-hop peers to follow suit, although his other controversies and abhorrent bigotries are getting in the way of that.

Nevertheless, we'll see if all of these efforts amount to anything or if the Toronto superstar will still keep Ye at arm's length. At this point, anything is really possible.

Kanye West Drake Beef

For those unaware, the Kanye West and Drake beef reached boiling levels back in 2021, following a decade of subliminals, reconciliations, and accusations. The Pusha T battle certainly preluded their Donda and Certified Lover Boy showdown, but the real heart of the matter was Kim Kardashian and her alleged infidelity. But then again, that was one of many reasons why the two MCs clashed.

However, J Prince stepped in to mend their relationship, which led to their "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert that year. It was a huge moment, albeit one that didn't last long. "Linking with the opps, b***h, I did that s**t for J Prince," The Boy rapped on 2022's "Circo Loco." Technically, we can't confirm for sure that he rapped about Kanye... But who is taking that skepticism seriously these days?