Kanye West Shares His Updated "Big Three" Amid Kendrick Lamar & Playboi Carti Feuds

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1100 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Big Three Hip Hop News
Kanye West at Seaholm Power Plant at SXSW 2011. © Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West recently went back to the side of Drake and Top5 after beefing with them online and blasting many other MCs.

Kanye West continues to wage war against a lot of artists, entities, and demographic groups, even when they have nothing to do with his narrative. But one positive people might find from Ye's industry shifts – since they won't find anything positive in his other rants – is how he's squashing some previous issues.

As caught by AkademiksTV on Twitter, the Chicago artist seemingly tweeted and deleted the names of three artists. Many folks, including the Akademiks page, assumed this is Kanye's version of a "Big Three." While the term usually refers to the 2010s hip-hop leaders (Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole), only one of those figures shows up again on Ye's list.

"Ye [goat emoji] Drake [goat emoji] Top5 [salute emoji]," he reportedly tweeted on Saturday (April 26). Kanye West squashed beef with these Toronto lyricists earlier this year. Of course, you have already seen this plenty of times with Drizzy, so many fans won't put too much stock into this development.

Read More: Kanye West Wishes He Had Kids With Paris Hilton Instead Of Kim Kardashian

Why Did Kanye West Squash Drake Beef?

Nevertheless, it seems like Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG is what made Kanye West fully take his side, seemingly for good this time. As for Top5, he had sent some messages to Ye demanding recognition. It was unclear if this stemmed from Kanye's past issues with the 6ix God or if it was just a random thing.

Either way, the Yeezy mogul allegedly asked The Game about Top, and the Compton spitter reached out to the Canadian creative to clear the air. But this apparently angered Kanye West, as he then called Game out online. But, as Chuck Taylor claims, this was exactly what Ye wanted in the first place.

In addition to all that background, this "Big Three" proclamation is also notable for some former collaborators Kanye might have included in another life. He has been going hard at not just Kendrick Lamar, but also other folks like Playboi Carti, Future, and more who used to work closely with him.

As such, we can imagine Kanye West's hip-hop allegiances will continue to change. If Ye drops a list like this a year from now, the only name which he probably won't remove is his own.

Read More: Kanye West Claps Back At Cam'ron's Disappointment With Some Backhanded Praise

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Call Top5 Drake Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Shockingly Hops On A Call With Top5 After Flipping The Script On Drake 1.8K
Kanye West Bots Kendrick Lamar SZA luther Music Video Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Reacts To Alleged Bots Boosting Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Music Video 3.3K
Top5 Kanye West Beef The Game Hip Hop News Music Top5 Claps Back At Kanye West For Starting Beef With The Game 9.9K
Kanye West Drake Diddy Better Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Compares Drake To Diddy And Calls Drizzy "Million Times Better" Than Kendrick Lamar 11.6K