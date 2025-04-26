Kanye West Shares His Updated "Big Three" Amid Kendrick Lamar & Playboi Carti Feuds

Kanye West continues to wage war against a lot of artists, entities, and demographic groups, even when they have nothing to do with his narrative. But one positive people might find from Ye's industry shifts – since they won't find anything positive in his other rants – is how he's squashing some previous issues.

As caught by AkademiksTV on Twitter, the Chicago artist seemingly tweeted and deleted the names of three artists. Many folks, including the Akademiks page, assumed this is Kanye's version of a "Big Three." While the term usually refers to the 2010s hip-hop leaders (Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole), only one of those figures shows up again on Ye's list.

"Ye [goat emoji] Drake [goat emoji] Top5 [salute emoji]," he reportedly tweeted on Saturday (April 26). Kanye West squashed beef with these Toronto lyricists earlier this year. Of course, you have already seen this plenty of times with Drizzy, so many fans won't put too much stock into this development.

Read More: Kanye West Wishes He Had Kids With Paris Hilton Instead Of Kim Kardashian

Why Did Kanye West Squash Drake Beef?

Nevertheless, it seems like Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG is what made Kanye West fully take his side, seemingly for good this time. As for Top5, he had sent some messages to Ye demanding recognition. It was unclear if this stemmed from Kanye's past issues with the 6ix God or if it was just a random thing.

Either way, the Yeezy mogul allegedly asked The Game about Top, and the Compton spitter reached out to the Canadian creative to clear the air. But this apparently angered Kanye West, as he then called Game out online. But, as Chuck Taylor claims, this was exactly what Ye wanted in the first place.

In addition to all that background, this "Big Three" proclamation is also notable for some former collaborators Kanye might have included in another life. He has been going hard at not just Kendrick Lamar, but also other folks like Playboi Carti, Future, and more who used to work closely with him.