Kanye West Buys Into The Doechii Industry Plant Allegations

Kanye West has very few stable allies left in the rap game, as he squashed beef with past rivals but created new ones to replace them. Throughout all this cycle of collaborators and critics, Ye's also dragging in completely unrelated figures such as Doechii.

During the Yeezy mogul's recently livestream – which got Kanye West banned off Twitch after ten minutes – he was on a phone call. The Chicago artist brought up the Florida femcee's name, seemingly in a conversation related to industry plants as caught by Kanversation on Twitter.

"No knock to – Man, who is Doechii?" Ye remarked on his stream. "Is that how you say her name, Doechii? That's what I'm saying. As soon as Doja Cat, who's talented, crazy, this and that. As soon as she start popping on this Nazi s**t, whatever she do..."

For those unaware, Kanye West's rant is probably in reference to the Sam Hyde shirt Doja wore at one point, which got her in hot water. The comedian has various far-right ties and controversies under his belt.

Is Doechii An Industry Plant?

While we imagine Ye's provocations will anger many, we doubt Doechii herself is breaking a sweat over it. She dismissed industry plant allegations during an interview with The Cut back in February.

"Once you get any conspiracies around your career, that’s just confirmation that I’m going somewhere, and I’m doing something right," the TDE signee explained. "When people aren’t familiar with the history of an artist these days, they get suspicious. I'm pretty detached emotionally from it because I understand where it’s coming from."

She pointed out how she's been making music for far longer than people give her credit for sometimes. This also wouldn't be the last time Doechii seemed to address industry plant allegations. The accusations themselves are an example of confirmation bias and narrative spin.

Meanwhile, Kanye West also targeted his family these days, so there's no subject he won't attack with fiery force. We wonder whether or not the Swamp Princess will ever acknowledge this. Even if Ye is as big as he is, she probably has other things to worry about on her priority list.