Kanye West rant
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Kanye West Details Grandiose Funeral Plans During Latest Tweet Storm
Kanye West reveals his funeral plans, and the spectacle should not be surprising to anyone at all.
By
Devin Morton
7 mins ago