Just a few months ago, Kanye West and Jim Jones were working on The Game's "The Documentary 3," but 2025 had different plans for them.

While Jim Jones and Cam'ron engaged in some beef earlier this year, the two Dipset rappers can at least find something in common in 2025 thanks to Kanye West. It seems like despite Ye's love for The Diplomats, he's currently at odds with both long-standing colleagues.

In Capo's case, he recently hopped on Way Up with Angela Yee to talk about the Yeezy mogul's attention-seeking and his need for fame, as caught by The Art Of Dialogue on Twitter. He pointed out some of his big recent headlines, such as his Playboi Carti beef and his cousin confession, as reclamations of the center of the conversation.

Also, Jim Jones drew a line with Kanye West, saying he respects his creative genius but cannot respect how he handled their feud. That also extends to Ye's many controversies and abhorrent behaviors as of late.

Then, the Harlem MC revealed that his Chicago opponent wanted to fight him, but then retracted once Jim actually started to plan things out. Jones had also taken issue with how Kanye wanted him to keep helping Ye with their business partnership, even if it was the day before Jim's album dropped.

"I got people that love me, I got fans that respect what I'm doing. My life don't stop for you. What's wrong with you?" Jim Jones said of Kanye West. "Okay, I see what type of person this is. I'm out of here. We not doing this, you heard?"

Kanye West Jim Jones Beef

For those unaware, Kanye has been a fan of Dipset for years and years, and his bond with both Diplomats rappers was very solid up until recently. This ironically lined up with Jim Jones and Cam'ron's own feud, which emerged over some comments made about an earlier beef with 50 Cent.

Kanye West and Capo worked together for a while, including recent work on The Game's The Documentary 3. However, when Jones got paid for Kanye taking a meeting with a crypto rep – and allegedly didn't know how to send a PDF of clothing designs – Ye went ballistic on social media.

As for Killa Cam, the former G.O.O.D. Music head took issue with him saying Kanye and R. Kelly "stained" the city of Chicago. In response, Kanye West had some backhanded praise for Cam'ron, who responded with dismissive references to his cousin confession.

