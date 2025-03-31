Kanye West Continues Bashing Jim Jones After The Rapper Got 2 Million For An Introduction

Jim Jones would be apart of the many former collaborators Kanye West would slam in his new interview with DJ Akademiks. After the mogul dissed him in previous interview, he would continue by calling Jim Jones "broke" and "liar" over a business deal. "See this is my issue with Jim Jones," West tells AK. "He is gonna get a percentage for introducing me to this crypto guy. And I know this sh*t sound like a Tarantino movie. Jim Jones wants me to meet with Mr. Pink to make two million dollars off a crypto coin next Tarantino film. So, I found out before the second meeting that he [Jim Jones] was going to make this money. When I found out how much money it was, I was like, you know what, I took the meeting, and he got the money."

Ye would share that Jim disrespected him because he didn't know how to send a PDF file of a clothing collaboration they planned. He continued: "I asked him to send me a PDF of all the clothes and all the YNs in New York wearing the clothes. He [Jim] said he doesn't know how to send a PDF. That was the most disrespectful thing he could say to me because he said it to my face. You took the money and I didn't ask your broke ass for a percentage." Kanye West and Jim Jones entered 2025 as collaborators, but their alliance quickly unraveled into a public feud. In January, they were seen together in Tokyo, working on music and fashion.

Kanye West Rips Jim Jones

Their camaraderie, however, didn’t last. By March, West turned against Jones in a series of scathing social media posts. In one, he wrote, “FUCK JIM JONES,” followed by, “IT/HE’S NOT WORTH AN EXPLANATION.” The abrupt attack surprised fans, given their recent partnership. West later claimed Jones had pocketed $2 million for introducing him to a cryptocurrency expert, Mr. Pink, without disclosing the deal or sharing the profits. He also accused Jones of mishandling a critical document for their clothing project, questioning his reliability.