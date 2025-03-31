Kanye West Claims The Label Made Ty Dolla $ign Disassociate From Him Or They Drop Ty's Artists

Kanye West made a revelation about his fall out with Ty Dolla $ign among the many discussed in an interview with DJ Akademiks released on Sunday. The mogul shared that his partnership ended with the West Coast artist because the record label threatened to drop his artists if he continued to collaborate with West. Ty Dolla $ign would disassocate from Ye in a tweet. "Ty put up the tweet before we landed," West told AK. "He said I gotta say something. Say I'm not racist, but Ye is.' We agreed upon that. When I landed, he tweeted, 'I don't condone hate speech.' Now you letting them put words in your mouth. I 137x his career... And while i'm on a plane, you put up, word-for-word, Jews vernacular. My thing is, we can sit and talk it out. I know they [the record label] on your head, but you ain't got to denounce me."

Ty Dolla $ign launched his up-and-coming record label, EZMNY Records in 2021. In May 2022, EZMNY Records entered a joint venture with the iconic Motown Records, marking a significant milestone for the label. The first artist signed under this collaboration was Leon Thomas, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer. Thomas currenly has a hit song, "Mutt," on the Billboard charts. The song's remix, featuring Chris Brown, was released last week.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Beef

In February 2025, Ty Dolla $ign severed ties with Kanye West, following a string of incendiary, antisemitic remarks and controversial actions that ignited widespread condemnation. The two had collaborated on the "Vultures" album series in 2024, but as West's rhetoric grew more extreme, Ty Dolla $ign made it clear he would not stand by in silence.