Ty Dolla $ign Proclaims Leon Thomas The "King Of R&B"

BY Cole Blake 162 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Phoenix
Ty Dolla $ign performs during G-Eazy's The Endless Summer Tour at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Aug. 3, 2018.Ty Dolla $ign at Ak Chin Pavilion © Ralph Freso/Special for azcentral via Imang Images
Ty Dolla $ign's praise comes after Leon Thomas put on an eye-catching performance at Wireless Festival in London.

Ty Dolla $ign labeled Leon Thomas the "King of R&B" while speaking with Billboard after the singer's performance at Wireless Festival in London, last weekend. Thomas is currently signed to Ty's record label, EZMNY, and put out his second studio album, Mutt, in 2024.

“We started our record company EZMNY — me and Shawn Barron — and signed Leon Thomas, who is now the new king of this s–t. He’s the easiest artist I’ve worked with — ever in life,” Ty told Billboard after Thomas’ Wireless set. “He’s the new example of what an artist should be, in my eyes.”

From there, he recalled a meeting the two had with Capitol and Motown Records in which Thomas used a PowerPoint presentation. “We were in a label meeting. EZMNY, Motown and Capitol. When we go into this meeting, this man pulls out his laptop and asks for it to be hooked up to the TV so we can talk about what’s going to happen with this new album. He pulls up a f–king PowerPoint display,” Ty Dolla $ign said. “These are the colors I want to use. This is the stage. These are videos, and the people I want to work with for the videos. And these are the people who I want to style me. And this is the work.”

He added: “A lot of people need to give them ideas. You have to make it for them, and he showed me there’s people who know the whole thing. You go years and years of f–king with different artists and them blaming you for the way their success went when it’s really on you, just like how it was all on me.”

Read More: Ty Dolla $ign's Brother Sings From Prison During His Coachella Set In Powerful Moment

Ty Dolla $ign's New Album

Elsewhere during the interview with Billboard, Ty Dolla $ign spoke about his next album, Tycoon "I put my all into this,” he said of the project. “It’s a crazy body of work. I’m at the top of my game. I’m going to that next level. You’ll see the growth, the musicality, and it’s going to be better than anything that’s coming out.”

The new project will mark Ty's first release since teaming up with Kanye West for two Vultures albums in 2024. Their song, "Carnival," from the first project, peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Read More: Ty Dolla $ign Goes "All In" On His Own Sound In New Single

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
leon-thomas-singer-roots-picnic-2024-1 Music Leon Thomas Thanks Drake And Ty Dolla Sign For Helping His Career Skyrocket 2.2K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images & Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Music Ty Dolla $ign Launches EZMNY Records With Motown, Leon Thomas Signed As First Artist 3.8K
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Music Ty Dolla Sign Promises Fans That "VULTURES 3" With Kanye West Is On The Way... Again 2.3K
Rolling Loud California 2024 Beef Kanye West Claims The Label Made Ty Dolla $ign Disassociate From Him 3.2K
Comments 0