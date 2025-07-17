Ty Dolla $ign Proclaims Leon Thomas The "King Of R&B"

Ty Dolla $ign labeled Leon Thomas the "King of R&B" while speaking with Billboard after the singer's performance at Wireless Festival in London, last weekend. Thomas is currently signed to Ty's record label, EZMNY, and put out his second studio album, Mutt, in 2024.

“We started our record company EZMNY — me and Shawn Barron — and signed Leon Thomas, who is now the new king of this s–t. He’s the easiest artist I’ve worked with — ever in life,” Ty told Billboard after Thomas’ Wireless set. “He’s the new example of what an artist should be, in my eyes.”

From there, he recalled a meeting the two had with Capitol and Motown Records in which Thomas used a PowerPoint presentation. “We were in a label meeting. EZMNY, Motown and Capitol. When we go into this meeting, this man pulls out his laptop and asks for it to be hooked up to the TV so we can talk about what’s going to happen with this new album. He pulls up a f–king PowerPoint display,” Ty Dolla $ign said. “These are the colors I want to use. This is the stage. These are videos, and the people I want to work with for the videos. And these are the people who I want to style me. And this is the work.”

He added: “A lot of people need to give them ideas. You have to make it for them, and he showed me there’s people who know the whole thing. You go years and years of f–king with different artists and them blaming you for the way their success went when it’s really on you, just like how it was all on me.”

Ty Dolla $ign's New Album

Elsewhere during the interview with Billboard, Ty Dolla $ign spoke about his next album, Tycoon "I put my all into this,” he said of the project. “It’s a crazy body of work. I’m at the top of my game. I’m going to that next level. You’ll see the growth, the musicality, and it’s going to be better than anything that’s coming out.”