Ty Dolla $ign's Brother Sings From Prison During His Coachella Set In Powerful Moment

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ty Dolla $ign performs at the Sahara Tent at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Ty Dolla $ign's older brother is the midst of serving a 67-years-to-life sentence for murder since the early 2000s.

Ty Dolla $ign has been campaigning for his older brother's release for an allegedly incorrect murder ruling for years. The California singer, rapper, producer, and songwriter has tried to find better legal representation and dedicated numerous releases to Big TC. For example, his debut record Free TC was essentially a call for his release/shortened sentence.

Unfortunately, his efforts have fallen short. Big TC is still at the California Calipatria State Prison serving a 67-years-to-life sentence for murder. He's reportedly been behind bars since 2004. But even though this the harsh reality for Ty Dolla $ign, it hasn't stopped him from supporting him altogether.

Per Complex, the VULTURES co-star allowed Big TC to perform during his Coachella set which took place on day three of the first weekend. It was an unexpected moment that left the crowd in awe. Overall, it was extremely powerful as Big TC sang passionately over the phone while a choir and Ty backed him up.

His face was also projected onto a big screen on the stage. It was spirited performance; however, some fans were pretty confused and upset with the decision online. "Ain’t nobody ask for this," one X user wrote. Others were a bit harsher, so we will let you view those on your own time here.

Ty Dolla $ign New Music

If you are going to weekend two of Coachella, which kicked off yesterday, April 18, Ty Dolla $ign will be performing at the same time this Sunday the 20th from 9:35-10:20 p.m. PT. In other news though, he's got some exciting things coming soon.

One of those may be the third and final entry in the VULTURES series. However, it is worth mentioning that even though he's reaffirmed fans that it's coming not too long ago, Kanye West may stop that from happening. His close collaborator does not seem to be all that happy with him at the moment.

In his explosive interview with DJ Akademiks, Ye claimed that Ty's label made him disassociate from him due to his racist and bigoted rants on X. If the West Coast artist didn't, the higher-ups were going to force him to drop artists from his imprint. So, it's unclear what the future holds for them.

However, Ty does have a solo project in the works titled T Y C O O N. He's released one potential single for it so far called "Wheels Fall Off" which ironically features Ye. It will be his first since 2020's Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, but like VULTURES 3, a release date is nowhere in sight.

