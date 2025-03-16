Ty Dolla Sign Confirms “Vultures 3” With Kanye West Is On The Way Despite Offensive Tweets

Ty Dolla Sign recently took the stage during Peso Pluma's set at Rolling Loud California, where he provided fans with an update on some of his upcoming projects. According to him, his album Tycoon is on the way, along with the next installment of his Vultures series with Kanye West. "V3 on the way," he declared. "Tycoon on the way."

While he didn't provide supporters with any more details than that, the announcement did answer some of their burning questions. Last month, Ye went on a wildly offensive rant on X. He praised Adolf Hitler, demanded Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and much more. He even started selling swastika T-shirts on the Yeezy website. This earned him a great deal of backlash from both social media users and peers. Ty seemingly tried to distance himself from the Chicago rapper amid the fallout by denouncing hate speech on his Instagram Story.

When Are Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West Dropping Vultures 3?

"I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY," he wrote simply alongside a series of fist emojis in different skin tones. He also removed ¥$ from his Instagram bio, leading some fans to wonder what all of this meant for the Vultures saga. Now, they've gotten some clarification, though it still remains unclear exactly when they can plan to hear Vultures 3. This isn't the first time they've been promised the album either. Back in January, Ty applauded his frequent collaborator, claiming that they each had projects coming soon.

"Oh, that's my brother right there, man," he said. "You know. VULTURES 3 on the way, Bully on the way, and my new album Tycoon on the way. Let's go." As for Ye, he's back to making headlines for his bizarre tweets. Yesterday, he even shared screenshots of some alleged texts he exchanged with his ex Kim Kardashian about their daughter North West. He proceeded to post a Diddy song featuring the 11-year-old despite his legal battle over alleged sex trafficking.