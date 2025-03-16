Ty Dolla Sign Confirms “Vultures 3” With Kanye West Is On The Way Despite Offensive Tweets

BY Caroline Fisher 143 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ty Dolla Sign Vultures 3 Kanye West Hip Hop News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rappers Kanye West &amp; Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
After Kanye West's bizarre X rant last month, some fans speculated that Ty Dolla Sign was trying to distance himself from the Yeezy founder.

Ty Dolla Sign recently took the stage during Peso Pluma's set at Rolling Loud California, where he provided fans with an update on some of his upcoming projects. According to him, his album Tycoon is on the way, along with the next installment of his Vultures series with Kanye West. "V3 on the way," he declared. "Tycoon on the way."

While he didn't provide supporters with any more details than that, the announcement did answer some of their burning questions. Last month, Ye went on a wildly offensive rant on X. He praised Adolf Hitler, demanded Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and much more. He even started selling swastika T-shirts on the Yeezy website. This earned him a great deal of backlash from both social media users and peers. Ty seemingly tried to distance himself from the Chicago rapper amid the fallout by denouncing hate speech on his Instagram Story.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign Body Lavish Instrumental From Conductor Williams On "Billionaires"

When Are Ty Dolla Sign & Kanye West Dropping Vultures 3?

"I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY," he wrote simply alongside a series of fist emojis in different skin tones. He also removed ¥$ from his Instagram bio, leading some fans to wonder what all of this meant for the Vultures saga. Now, they've gotten some clarification, though it still remains unclear exactly when they can plan to hear Vultures 3. This isn't the first time they've been promised the album either. Back in January, Ty applauded his frequent collaborator, claiming that they each had projects coming soon.

"Oh, that's my brother right there, man," he said. "You know. VULTURES 3 on the way, Bully on the way, and my new album Tycoon on the way. Let's go." As for Ye, he's back to making headlines for his bizarre tweets. Yesterday, he even shared screenshots of some alleged texts he exchanged with his ex Kim Kardashian about their daughter North West. He proceeded to post a Diddy song featuring the 11-year-old despite his legal battle over alleged sex trafficking.

Read More: Ty Dolla Sign Continues To Distance Himself From Kanye West After Hateful Tweets

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Netflix's "Entergalactic" New York Premiere Music Ty Dolla Sign Continues To Distance Himself From Kanye West After Hateful Tweets 1.9K
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Music Ty Dolla Sign Promises Fans That "VULTURES 3" With Kanye West Is On The Way... Again 2.2K
Rolling Loud California 2024 Music Ty Dolla Sign Previews "VULTURES 3" Song With Kanye West And Tyga 1.8K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Ty Dolla Sign Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Wildly Offensive Tweets 1.5K