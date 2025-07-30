Ty Dolla $ign Settles "Vultures" Sample Lawsuit As Case Continues Against Kanye West

BY Cole Blake 303 Views
Syndication: Phoenix
Ty Dolla $ign performs during G-Eazy's The Endless Summer Tour at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Aug. 3, 2018. Ty Dolla $ign at Ak Chin Pavilion © Ralph Freso/Special for azcentral via Imagn Images
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign teamed up for two "Vultures" albums in 2024, although the status of the their third project remains unclear.

Ty Dolla $ign has reached a settlement with a group of Memphis rappers who accused him and Kanye West of using an allegedly uncleared sample of their music on Vultures 1. According to a new report from Billboard, Ty has signed a preliminary settlement to resolve the issue; however, the plaintiffs are continuing with their case against West.

The rappers, Criminal Manne (Vanda Watkins), DJ Squeeky (Hayward Ivy), and the late Kilo G (Robert L. Johnson Jr.) alleged that the Vultures track, “Fuk Sumn,” is “riddled” with illegal samples from a 1994 song titled “Drink a Yak (Part 2).”

“The parties have resolved their differences and are presently negotiating a confidential settlement agreement,” lawyers for the plaintiffs write. The agreement “will resolve plaintiffs’ claims against the settling defendants — but not co-defendants Kanye Omari West p/k/a/ YE or Yeezy Record Label LLC.” No further details on the terms of the settlement are currently available.

The rappers originally filed their case against Kanye West, last year, accusing him of committing "brazen" copyright infringement. “After numerous unsuccessful attempts at resolving this matter directly with the responsible parties, plaintiffs have been left with no other method of recourse than to bring this cause of action,” their attorneys wrote at the time.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign "Vultures 3" Update

Back in January, Ty Dolla $ign said on social media that a third installment in the Vultures series was still in the works. "Oh, that's my brother right there, man," he said at the time. "You know. VULTURES 3 on the way, Bully on the way, and my new album Tycoon on the way. Let's go."

In the time since, however, Ty has been focusing on his solo career and his own upcoming album, Tycoon. West, on the other hand, has been making countless headlines for his offensive antics on social media while working on his own project, Bully. That album has already faced numerous delays in recent months.

