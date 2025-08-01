Ty Dolla $ign No Longer Listed As Co-Defendant In Sample Clearance Lawsuit Against Kanye West

Ty Dolla $ign had his name removed from a copyright infringement lawsuit over an uncleared sample that Kanye West allegedly used.

As for Ty Dolla $ign, he has been focused on his solo career. Following two Vultures albums, he announced that he's releasing TYCOON on September 12. He dropped lead single "ALL IN" on June 6. He also has a couple of festival dates coming up, in August and November. Based on the events of the last year, Vultures 3 does not seem like much of a possibility.

Beyond the Memphis rappers continuing their suit (sans Ty$), Kanye West is continuing to field shocking allegations of sexual assault from a former assistant. This is also not the first time that West has been reported to have used an uncleared sample. He has been sued over a dozen times for alleged copyright infringement, per Billboard. Whether or not there are any results from any of his outstanding legal cases remains to be seen.

The rappers originally filed a case against West in 2024, accusing him of committing "brazen" copyright infringement. “After numerous unsuccessful attempts at resolving this matter directly with the responsible parties, plaintiffs have been left with no other method of recourse than to bring this cause of action,” their attorneys wrote at the time.

Ty Dolla $ign has reached a settlement with a group of Memphis rappers who accused him and Kanye West of using an alleged uncleared sample of their music on Vultures. According to a recent report from Billboard , Ty has signed a preliminary settlement to resolve the issue. He will no longer be named as a co-defendant in the ongoing lawsuit. They will continue suing Kanye West.

