Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar kicked off his "Grand National" tour alongside SZA. The duo made their way around North America starting in April, hitting Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, and Philadelphia, among other cities. In July, they began the international leg of the tour, performing in Germany, France, England, and more. Later this year, Kendrick is expected to bring the tour to Australia with shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Joining him will be none other than ScHoolboy Q, per Hip Hop All Day on X. The two rappers have been close for years. During an appearance on the BACKONFIGG podcast back in 2023, ScHoolboy Q even credited the Grammy-winner with saving his life.

“Dot taught me so much, bro. Dot… Dot gave me… Dot gave me so much confidence. Dot made me a rapper. This sh*t make me want to cry right now," he said at the time. "Dot saved my life." Their shows in Melbourne and Sydney will take place on December 3 and December 10, respectively.

Kendrick Lamar Tour

The "Grand National" tour has already made a splash, breaking multiple records within just a few months. Kendrick and SZA's opening show in Minneapolis, for example, grossed a whopping $9.124 million and sold 47,354 tickets. This made the "Not Like Us" artist the first rapper to gross over $9 million in one show, surpassing Eminem's previously held record of $8.7 million. It was also their most-attended show of all time.

Shortly after this, they moved onto dates in Texas, smashing their own record in Houston by raking in a staggering $9.4 million. They broke their record yet again in Dallas just days later, grossing over $11.822 million. This made Lamar "the highest grossing Black man in history for a single live performance,” per Touring Data, a title previously held by The Weeknd.