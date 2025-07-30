Kendrick Lamar & Kanye West Collaboration Leaks Online And Fans Can't Believe Ye's Verse

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The unreleased song has surfaced online as Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West's relationship has been on the rocks as of late.

A collaboration between Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West from what appears to be years ago has surfaced online, according to Hip-Hop-N-More. A fan on Reddit posted the leak on Tuesday night with the title, "Intro." It's unclear when the song was recorded, but Lamar raps at one point, "We approaching 2020, 20-20 vision is coming up out my hoodie."

As the leak has circulated on social media, fans have been praising Lamar's verse while questioning Kanye's. "Lmao laughed when Ye verse came on," one user wrote on Reddit. Another remarked: "It sounds like Kendrick let the make a wish kid in the booth."

Others came to Kanye's defense. "Kind of sounds like his verse aint ready and he put down what he wants the flow to sound like," one more fan commented. Another theorized: "Pretty sure this has been kanyes way of collaborative writing since at least MBDTF era, where he does a mumble freestyle and then a writer goes back over it and fleshes out the lyrics."

Kendrick Lamar & Kanye West Relationship

Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West have collaborated multiple times over the years, including on 2016's "No More Parties in LA." Back in 2024, Consequence told Bootleg Kev that Lamar and West have “an album’s worth of unreleased songs together." He also noted that Madlib produced them. “I just think it just needed to be structured,” he said at the time, as caught by Billboard. “But the ideas are… Yeah, I heard the whole thing. It’s there.”

Madlib also confirmed the two have a number of unreleased songs together that he produced during an interview with Complex in 2020. “Oh, they did like 30 minutes of stuff, just going back and forth, going crazy,” he told the outlet. “They were going off, too, man. Because I do my beat tapes like one-minute beats, and they were just, one minute on that one, that one, that one. It was crazy.”

Despite their longtime collaborative relationship, Kanye West has been more critical of Kendrick Lamar in recent months. He took Drake's side in his viral feud with the GNX rapper and complained about the "Not Like Us" diss track.

