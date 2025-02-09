Kanye West Thinks Kendrick Lamar Should Call For Diddy's Freedom At The Super Bowl

Kanye West is tweeting about any and everything these days, as long as it seeks to anger and outrage a marginalized group or advocate for abhorrent behavior. Moreover, Ye recently had a wild proposal for Kendrick Lamar ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show, which relates to one of the Chicago artist's more controversial statements as of late. "KENDRICK LAMAR NEEDS TO SCREAM FREE PUFF FROM THE SUPER BOWL STAGE," he tweeted on Sunday (February 9). "AND WE ALL KNOW WHY. AND IM GOING TO RESPECTFULLY LEAVE IT LIGHT JUST LIKE THAT. BUT THATS THE HYPOCRISY. ONE N***AS IN JAIL AND THE OTHER N***A IS AT THE SUPER BOWL."

Of course, not many people took this seriously, but others believe that Kanye West is actually trying to say something with this statement beyond just being provocative. On one hand, some believe that Ye referred to Kendrick Lamar's own domestic violence allegations, as there is video footage of Diddy's physical abuse. On the other, a few folks thought that this "hypocrisy" could refer to Jay-Z, who faces accusations of sexually assaulting a minor in a lawsuit that also targets Sean Combs.

Kendrick Lamar's Diddy Reference

However, many Kanye West fans wondered why he would call out Kendrick Lamar or Jay-Z for these allegations when he's trying to defend Diddy from due pushback for the crimes that we know for sure he committed. But then again, that confusion stems from a belief that Ye is being sincere and logical here, which is something that not many people trust in. At the end of the day, the most likely explanation is that the Yeezy mogul just wants to provoke and prod while hiding behind his celebrity status.