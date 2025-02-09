While some might debate hip-hop's mainstream leverage, the genre continues to make strides and reach new milestones. This weekend, Kendrick Lamar will make history as the first solo hip-hop act to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He has already marked several firsts this week alone—such as sweeping the Grammys with a diss track—so it's safe to say February has treated him well. However, as he mentioned in his Apple Music interview, the culture remained at the forefront of his mind after his triumphant evening at the Grammys. Now, following a prolific year that saw the release of GNX and his explosive feud with Drake, the critical darling plans to "walk into New Orleans with the etiquette of L.A."

This isn’t Kendrick’s first time at the Super Bowl. He previously joined Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg during their 2022 Emmy Award-winning Halftime Show, where he delivered a brief but powerful performance celebrating his West Coast roots. However, hip-hop has taken baby steps over the last 25+ years to reach this moment. Despite being one of the most influential genres worldwide, hip-hop was long denied a proper presence on the biggest stage in entertainment—until Jay-Z and Roc Nation partnered with the NFL. Kendrick Lamar’s headlining set is a win not just for him but for every hip-hop artist who paved the way and those who will follow. Before his highly anticipated performance, let’s take a look at hip-hop’s journey to the Super Bowl stage.

1998 - Queen Latifah Performs "Paper" During Motown Tribute at Super Bowl XXXII

Queen Latifah has shattered boundaries throughout her career, though she doesn't always receive recognition as the first rapper to perform at the Super Bowl. She joined Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, and the Grambling State University Marching Band for a tribute to Motown’s 40th anniversary at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. She performed "Paper," a rendition of Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong's "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" with modified lyrics. While she didn't rap during the performance, her presence undoubtedly paved the way for hip-hop artists to grace the Super Bowl stage in the years to come.

2001 - Nelly Channels Run-DMC at Super Bowl XXXV

As the new millennium arrived, hip-hop’s influence only grew stronger—and believe it or not, Nelly was at the top of the game. During the 2001 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Aerosmith and NSYNC headlined an explosive performance. They were joined by major guests, including Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly, who took the stage to perform his first verse from "E.I." over the electrifying guitar and heavy drums of Aerosmith’s "Walk This Way." In retrospect, the lineup was an odd mix, but nothing embodied early 2000s MTV quite like NSYNC and Britney Spears sharing a stage with Aerosmith.

2004 - Nelly & Diddy Are Overshadowed by "Nipplegate" at Super Bowl XXXVIII

Nelly and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Few people remember who won the 2004 Super Bowl, but almost everyone recalls the infamous Halftime Show at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. That was the year Justin Timberlake derailed Janet Jackson’s career by exposing her right breast on national television, leading to her blacklisting in the years that followed. Understandably, that moment overshadowed everything else, including Nelly’s return to the Super Bowl stage to perform "Hot in Herre" and Diddy’s performances of "Bad Boy for Life" and "Mo Money Mo Problems."

2011 - The Black Eyed Peas Bring "Boom Boom Pow" To Super Bowl XLV

The fallout from 2004 arguably contributed to hip-hop’s absence from the Super Bowl for the rest of that decade. However, in 2011, The Black Eyed Peas became the first hip-hop-adjacent act to headline the Halftime Show. Unfortunately, critics panned the performance, and the NFL's attempt to draw in younger viewers was met with more ridicule than praise. Usher and Slash joined the group on stage, but the set ultimately failed to make a lasting impact.

2012 - Madonna Recruits Nicki Minaj For Super Bowl XLVI

The 2012 Super Bowl featured pop icon Madonna alongside several hip-hop artists—some more revered than others. Most notably, Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. joined her for "Give Me All Your Luvin'," though M.I.A.'s middle-finger gesture became the performance's most talked-about moment. Despite the controversy, the inclusion of two women with deep ties to hip-hop felt like a win for the culture. Madonna also brought out Cee-Lo Green for her finale, "Like a Prayer."

2015 - Missy Elliott Steals The Show From Katy Perry At Super Bowl XLIX

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artists Katy Perry (L) and Missy Elliott perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Katy Perry’s Super Bowl Halftime Show exceeded expectations, but her decision to bring out Missy Elliott remains the highlight. While Perry could have invited Juicy J for "Dark Horse" or Snoop Dogg for "California Gurls," she instead welcomed Missy, who delivered a show-stealing performance of "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It," and "Lose Control." Though it wasn’t Missy’s headlining moment, it certainly should have been.

2019 - Travis Scott & Big Boi Break Rank At Super Bowl LII

The 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show, headlined by Maroon 5, was controversial due to the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick. Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Cardi B reportedly declined offers to perform, leaving the stage open for Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi. Travis performed "Sicko Mode" after securing a $500,000 donation to Dream Corps from the NFL, while Big Boi repped Atlanta with "Kryptonite (I’m on It)" and "The Way You Move."

2020 - Bad Bunny & J Balvin Bring Latin Trap To Super Bowl LIV

While not traditional hip-hop, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s inclusion at Super Bowl LIV was a major moment for reggaeton and Latin trap. Under Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s guidance, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined, with Balvin and Bunny making guest appearances to showcase Latinx culture. The performance later won a Primetime Emmy Award.

2022 - The West Coast Sets A New Halftime Show Standard at Super Bowl LVI

Hip-hop had never taken center stage at the Super Bowl quite like it did in 2022 when Dr. Dre assembled an all-star lineup, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, with surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. The performance celebrated West Coast rap, 2000s dominance, and hip-hop’s global influence, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards.

2024 - The South Takes Over at Super Bowl LVIII

Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show was a masterclass in R&B, but hip-hop’s presence was undeniable. While delivering his biggest hits with impeccable choreography, he brought out Ludacris and Lil Jon for "Yeah!" and "Turn Down for What." Though Usher remains the King of R&B, his collaborations with hip-hop have produced some of the genre’s most unforgettable records.

2025 - Kendrick Lamar Prepares to Make History