Master P Wants Kendrick Lamar To Bring Out Lil Wayne For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Master P says the honor is "well deserved."

Master P wants Kendrick Lamar to bring out Lil Wayne for his headlining set during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The NFL announced the "Not Like Us" rapper will be performing at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, as the league kicked off Week 1 of the 2024 season. "Salute to Kendrick Lamar for performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX.. well deserved," the legendary rapper wrote on Instagram in response to the news. "He's one of the hottest music artists in the world and has one of the biggest songs right now."

He continued: "As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans I have to agree with the fans that Lil Wayne should be a part of this celebration as well. He's one of the greatest Hip Hop artists alive, still relevant and he's a New Orleans native. Let's not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here. #Godisgood Change starts with us." He finished by tagging the NFL, JAY-Z, and the Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Will Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Master P & Snoop Dogg Attend Super Bowl XL

Snoop Dogg (center) and Master P during Super Bowl XL - PlayStation Game Over Post-Super Bowl Party at GEM Theater in Detroit, Michigan, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

Master P isn't the only hip-hop legend to comment on the announcement. JAY-Z, who will serve as a strategic entertainment advisor for the performance along with Roc Nation, also reacted to the news with a statement. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally,” he wrote. “Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.” Super Bowl LIX will kick off on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Master P Has An Idea For Super Bowl LIX