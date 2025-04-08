Jordan Brand Brings Back The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny”

BY Ben Atkinson 129 Views
air-jordan-8-bugs-bunny-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” returns in 2025 in full family sizes, bringing back one of the most beloved colorways in Jordan Brand history.

The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” is making a comeback in 2025. This iconic colorway has been a fan favorite since its debut in 1993. With its bold look and championship legacy, the sneaker remains one of the most recognizable in Jordan Brand’s history. Originally released during Michael Jordan’s first three-peat run, the “Bugs Bunny” nickname came from its use in early 90s Looney Tunes-inspired marketing. Jordan rocked this exact pair during the 1992–93 NBA season, helping cement its place in sneaker culture. The model itself stands out with its high-cut design, crisscrossing straps, and carpet-style tongue branding.

Now, the Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” is back and available for the whole family. This year’s version stays true to the original, from the color scheme to the materials. The shoe returns in men’s, grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes. For collectors and newer fans alike, this reissue offers a fresh shot at a true classic. Based on the images, the pair looks as clean and bold as ever. The crisp white leather and red accents contrast perfectly with the fuzzy tongue patch and graffiti-style midsole. These photos highlight how faithfully Jordan Brand is sticking to the original formula.

Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” Release Date

The Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” features white leather across the upper with perforations for breathability. Grey suede overlays bring texture, while red and black accents energize the straps and midsole. A chenille Jumpman patch sits on the tongue, backed by a soft neoprene lining. The graffiti-style midsole stands out with abstract red, black, and grey brushstrokes. Full family sizing makes this drop accessible to all.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” will be released on November 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. The launch includes full family sizing. This marks the first return of the pair since 2013.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
