The Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" Hops Back Into Stores This November

The Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" is officially set to return in November 2025, bringing back a beloved classic for sneakerheads and basketball fans. Originally released in 1993, this legendary colorway holds a special place in Air Jordan history. Michael Jordan famously wore the "Bugs Bunny" during the 1992-1993 NBA season, leading the Chicago Bulls to their third straight championship. The sneaker features a clean white leather upper, complemented by grey and black accents for a sleek look. Red details add a bold pop of color, staying true to the original design that made this pair iconic. The Air Jordan 8 is known for its signature crossover straps, which provide a secure fit and a distinct aesthetic.

Its midsole showcases a mix of vibrant colors, adding to the sneaker's standout appeal. The "Bugs Bunny" nickname comes from its connection to the Looney Tunes character, who appeared alongside Michael Jordan in classic ’90s commercials. As the November release date gets closer, excitement continues to grow. Fans of Jordan Brand and nostalgic sneaker collectors won’t want to miss this drop. With its rich history and bold design, the Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" remains one of the most recognizable sneakers in the Jordan lineup. Whether you’re a longtime collector or new to the game, this release is a must-have. Expect high demand when these hit shelves, as this legendary colorway always sells fast.

"Bugs Bunny" Air Jordan 8

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a white rubber sole, paired with a midsole featuring grey and red accents for a bold contrast. The upper is crafted from smooth white nubuck, complemented by matching white overlays for a clean look. Dynamic streaks of red, black, and grey add depth, giving the sneaker its signature flair. The Air Jordan 8’s signature cross-straps provide a secure fit while enhancing the shoe’s unique design. Finally, a classic Jordan emblem sits prominently on the tongue, completing the iconic look.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” will be released on November 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike