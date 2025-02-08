The Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" Hops Back Into Stores This November

BY Ben Atkinson 118 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A must-have for Jordan fans.

The Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" is officially set to return in November 2025, bringing back a beloved classic for sneakerheads and basketball fans. Originally released in 1993, this legendary colorway holds a special place in Air Jordan history. Michael Jordan famously wore the "Bugs Bunny" during the 1992-1993 NBA season, leading the Chicago Bulls to their third straight championship. The sneaker features a clean white leather upper, complemented by grey and black accents for a sleek look. Red details add a bold pop of color, staying true to the original design that made this pair iconic. The Air Jordan 8 is known for its signature crossover straps, which provide a secure fit and a distinct aesthetic.

Its midsole showcases a mix of vibrant colors, adding to the sneaker's standout appeal. The "Bugs Bunny" nickname comes from its connection to the Looney Tunes character, who appeared alongside Michael Jordan in classic ’90s commercials. As the November release date gets closer, excitement continues to grow. Fans of Jordan Brand and nostalgic sneaker collectors won’t want to miss this drop. With its rich history and bold design, the Air Jordan 8 "Bugs Bunny" remains one of the most recognizable sneakers in the Jordan lineup. Whether you’re a longtime collector or new to the game, this release is a must-have. Expect high demand when these hit shelves, as this legendary colorway always sells fast.

Read More: The Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" Returns This November

"Bugs Bunny" Air Jordan 8
Air-Jordan-8-Bugs-Bunny-2025
Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a white rubber sole, paired with a midsole featuring grey and red accents for a bold contrast. The upper is crafted from smooth white nubuck, complemented by matching white overlays for a clean look. Dynamic streaks of red, black, and grey add depth, giving the sneaker its signature flair. The Air Jordan 8’s signature cross-straps provide a secure fit while enhancing the shoe’s unique design. Finally, a classic Jordan emblem sits prominently on the tongue, completing the iconic look.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” will be released on November 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Air-Jordan-8-Bugs-Bunny-2025-1
Image via Nike
Air-Jordan-8-Bugs-Bunny-2025-2
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" Channels Rugged Outdoors Style

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” Officially Returning In 2025 4.4K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers The Air Jordan 12 "Taxi" Returns This November 192
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 11 “Black Red Grey” Coming Soon: First Look Revealed 33.6K
Air-Jordan-12-Cherry-CT8013-116 Sneakers Air Jordan 12 “Cherry” Official Photos 4.8K