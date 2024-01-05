Air Jordan 38 “Bugs Bunny” Worn By Brandon Ingram

The Air Jordan 38 is a new addition to the iconic Air Jordan line. It offers a fresh design and modern features, reflecting the brand's commitment to innovation. With its classic silhouette and comfortable fit, the Air Jordan 38 is favored by both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe's performance and style make it a sought-after choice for basketball and everyday wear. As part of the Air Jordan legacy, the Air Jordan 38 continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a popular choice among sneaker fans worldwide.

The Air Jordan 38 Low "Bugs Bunny" is poised to become a game-changer on and off the court. Its blend of colors and innovative features ensures it stands out as a premium choice for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Whether you're dominating on the basketball court or seeking a striking fashion statement, the Air Jordan 38 Low "Bug Bunny" is set to elevate your style. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans' player, was photographed wearing the pair that is set to release later this year.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 Craft “Ivory” Receives Complete Photos

"Bugs Bunny" Air Jordan 38

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole and a white, red, and grey midsole. A white and black material constructs the uppers, with geometrical patterns all around. White laces and vivid red accents complete the design. The tongue features a red and grey Jumpman, and you can safely assume the insoles also sport a Jumpman. Overall, these sneakers are clean and built for performance. Found in a clean colorway, the sneakers are going to look fantastic on the court.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 “Bugs Bunny” will be released sometime in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Best Basketball Shoes For 2024

[Via]