Fans of Michael Jordan and his series of trademark sneakers have certainly been anticipating the Air Jordan 38 for some time. Overall, even now, the Jordan Brand core line continues to enjoy tremendous popularity. Over the years, there have been a ton of hits despite the fact that there have undoubtedly been some misses. The Jordan 37 is one of the best Air Jordan models in recent memory. Sneakerheads have automatically assumed that the Jordan 38 is a Jordan 8 homage as the Jordan 37 was a tribute to the Air Jordan 7.

Jordan Brand’s recent venture into creating shoes for the WNBA is a game-changer for the sneaker community. By extending their iconic brand to women’s basketball, they are providing more options and representation for female athletes and fans. This move not only promotes inclusivity but also offers a wider range of styles and designs for sneaker enthusiasts to enjoy. It’s a win-win situation that brings excitement and diversity to the sneaker community.

“Center Star” Air Jordan 38 WMNS

Image via Nike

The all-orange colorway is to pay homage to the orange WNBA logo. Also, this sneaker is made with 20% recycled materials. This sneaker features premium materials and is built for high performance on the basketball court. The sneakers feature a Cushlon 3.0 wedge and a Zoom Strobel, which provide maximum comfort and performance for women during athletics. The right sneakers’ tongue features the Jumpman logo while the left features the WNBA logo, both in black and orange. Overall, this sneaker will be a hit for the female ballers out there and is definitely built with the right materials.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 WMNS “Center Star” is releasing on September 25th, 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

