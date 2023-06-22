Fans of Michael Jordan and his series of trademark sneakers have certainly been anticipating the Air Jordan 38 for some time. Overall, even now, the Jordan Brand core line continues to enjoy tremendous popularity. Over the years, there have been a ton of hits despite the fact that there have undoubtedly been some misses. The Jordan 37 is one of the best Air Jordan models in recent memory. Sneakerheads have automatically assumed that the Jordan 38 is a Jordan 8 homage as the Jordan 37 was a tribute to the Air Jordan 7.

Now, we are getting a look at the Jordan 38 in a “Fundamental” colorway. Also, this marks the first release of the Jordan 38, and we think it could be a big one. To be honest, there is nothing that can really compare with the Jordans from way back. For Jordan to put out a sneaker that does better than the Jordan 1 or 3, for example, would require some magic. That being said, the Jordan 38 is a fantastic sneaker. It will be exciting to see the future of this sneaker.

“Fundamental” Air Jordan 38

The first colorway of the Air Jordan 38 is definitely going to be a big one. The sneaker sports a clean, simple black and white design, with pops of siren red throughout. Also, the sole is an icy blue that shows a red base of the sneaker. There is a mesh siding that reveals more of the white interior. The sneakers feature red accents on the tongue, heels, and insoles. The sneaker is definitely built to hold up on the basketball court. Finally, Jordan Jumpman logos can be found on the tongues in white, with a black background.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 “Fundamental” will release on August 18th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

