If you like the Air Jordan 5, then the Air Jordan 5 Low is always a solid option. As far as low-top variations of Jordans are concerned, the Jordan 5 Low is relatively under the radar. However, Jumpman likes to create new colorways for it, which is good news for sneakerheads.

In fact, the Air Jordan 5 Low is a silhouette that works well as a children’s shoe. From the shark teeth to the lower profile, you can definitely feel good about sending your kids to school in these. As it turns out, Jumpman is well aware, and in 2023, they have a grade school Jordan 5 Low on the way.

A woman takes a photo of the American sportwear brand, produced by Nike, Air Jordan, logo in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Air Jordan 5 Low “Fundamental”

According to SneakerFiles.com, this new model is simply called “Fundamental.” When looking at the description of the shoe, the colors listed here are “White/Coral Chalk-Desert Berry-Black.” Overall, this makes for a dope shoe that will definitely appeal to kids,

Firstly, the shoe opens up with a white overall leather upper. From there, we get pink coral on the midsole along with some desert berry. The desert berry is subsequently placed on the lining of the cuff of the shoe. When put together, this makes for a unique sneaker that fits nicely in the Jumpman library.

Image via SneakerFiles

If you have kids who are need of some shoes for this summer, then these will definitely be some kicks to watch out for. Hopefully, more kids exclusives are on the horizon.

Release Rumors

For now, an official release date has not yet been revealed, however, these are expected to drop in the summer of 2023. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, down in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

[Via]