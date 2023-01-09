One of the better Jumpman silhouettes right now is the Air Jordan 2. This is a sneaker that has been getting a whole lot of love as of late, and for good reason. Oftentimes, this shoe has been forgotten about, but now, Jordan Brand is giving it the love it deserves.

Overall, it has received a plethora of colorways. Throughout 2023, it seems like we are going to get even more new models, which is great for consumers. Although some might think this is an oversaturation of the silhouette, others are just happy to see this shoe back in the spotlight.

A woman takes a photo of the American sportwear brand, produced by Nike, Air Jordan, logo in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Another Air Jordan 2…

In the Instagram post down below, you can find this new Air Jordan 2 mockup from @zsneakerheadz. They are always extremely accurate with the inside information, so fans should be excited about this news. Essentially, the Jordan 2 is getting a women’s exclusive called “Soft Pink.”

Throughout the Photoshop rendering down below, you can see what this new color scheme will resemble. Firstly, the upper is mostly covered up in white leather. Secondly, we have beige on the midsole, which is bolstered by a grey and pink outsole. Lastly, the shoe has pink on the back heel as well as the lining on the cuff and tongue.

For those who love the Air Jordan 2 and were hoping for a feminine colorway, these will prove to be fantastic. Hopefully, the Jordan 2 train continues to chug along for years to come.

Release Rumors

For now, it is being reported that this shoe will drop on August 31st of this year for a price of $175 USD. However, this release date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

[Via]