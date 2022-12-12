If you are one of the people who felt like the Air Jordan 2 was an overlooked silhouette, then the last couple of years have been vindicating. Recently, Jumpman has been coming through with a plethora of Jordan 2 offerings. Consequently, many are starting to realize just how great this shoe is.

With the Air Jordan 2 experiencing a new wave of support, Jordan Brand has decided to drop some new and unique colorways. There have also been some cool retros, however, it seems like the new color schemes are getting most of the attention.

A woman takes a photo of the American sportwear brand, produced by Nike, Air Jordan, logo in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement”

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insides @zsneakerheadz and @sneakerfiles, we now know about a new Jordan 2 model. This offering is called “Black Cement.” Of course, it is inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 3 version of the exact same name. Needless to say, fans will be very intrigued by these.

In the photoshop rendering down below, you can see how the shoe begins with a black leather base. Additionally, the shoe has grey cement on the back heel, tongue, and even the outsole. White is placed on the midsole, while red can be found throughout. This adds a pop of color that harkens back to the OG AJ3.

Overall, this is definitely a colorway that fans are going to love. The “Black Cement” aesthetic is iconic within Jordan Brand lore, and whenever it gets transplanted somewhere else, it becomes a huge success.

Release Rumors

For now, it is believed that this shoe will drop on September 23rd of next year, however, this release date has yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below.

