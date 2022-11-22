One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.

Despite this, the Air Jordan 2 is experiencing a massive resurgence. New colorways continue to make their way to the market, and some retros are also on the way. Overall, this is a very good shoe, however, it was sandwiched between two classic models. Hopefully, people are waking up to the shoe’s potential.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 2 “Chicago”

Interestingly enough, this shoe is set to get an awesome retro next month. Of course, we are talking about the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” Chicago color schemes are easily the most popular as they are a love letter to Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls.

As you can see in the images down below, this shoe has a very simple makeup. Firstly, the upper is covered in white leather. Furthermore, we have some black on both the laces and the midsole. Additionally, red is found all throughout, particularly on the back heel, tongue, and outsole.

Air Jordan 2 – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a great colorway that OG sneakerheads are going to love. You can absolutely never go wrong with a solid “Chicago” colorway, regardless of the silhouette. That said, we expect these to be very popular come the new year.

Release Details

If you are trying to cop these, you will be able to do so as of December 30th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Chicago – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 2 – Image via Nike

[Via]