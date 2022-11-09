Sneakerheads have largely overlooked the Air Jordan 2 over the years. The issue with the shoe is that it was sandwiched between the Air Jordan 1, and the Air Jordan 3. These are two legendary silhouettes, which then made it hard for the AJ2 to actually compete.

Regardless, the Air Jordan 2 seems to be returning in a huge way right now. In 2022, we have seen a ton of great colorways of this model, and it seems like retros are on the way. As for 2023, the Jordan 2 agenda will persist.

392672 03: The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 2 “Cement Grey”

We are already in November of 2022, so it should come as no surprise that teasers for next year are already flowing. Leakers like @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles are doing the lord’s work, and recently, they showed off a new Air Jordan 2 model.

In the Instagram post below, you will find the Air Jordan 2 “Cement Grey.” Some are calling the shoe “sail,” however, “Cement Grey” seems more fun and recognizable. As you can see from the photoshop rendering, this model is covered in white leather, with grey on the back heel and outsole. Additionally, sail is placed on the midsole while the outlines on the side are black.

Overall, this is a fairly neutral colorway, however, it works very well. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 2, this sneaker is probably an exciting venture for you. As for those who prefer other silhouettes, you are probably going to want to skip these. Either way, you have to love this resurgence from an old silhouette.

Release Rumors

At the time of writing this, the rumored release date is May 6th of 2023, although this has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

[Via]